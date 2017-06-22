opinion

Padilla: OC Should Empower Local Voters

Below is the full text of a letter sent from Secretary of State Alex Padilla to the Orange County Board of Supervisors:

I write to urge the Orange County Board of Supervisors to reconsider your action of June 13, 2017 and vote to adopt the California Voter’s Choice Act proposal submitted to you by Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley.  Mr. Kelley’s proposal would implement important election reforms to increase citizen participation, strengthen election integrity, and save taxpayer dollars.

The failure of the Board to allow a public discussion of these proven reforms is particularly concerning.

In rejecting these reforms, Supervisor Todd Spitzer cited concern about potential “voter fraud.” The board of supervisors should be aware that allegations of massive voter fraud have been repeatedly rejected by state and local election officials of all political parties, as well as academic studies.

Contrary to Supervisor Spitzer’s claims, Orange County’s own Grand Jury concluded earlier this year that, “There is no evidence of widespread or organized voter fraud or voter interference” and further found that the California Voter’s Choice Act “will promote voter turnout, provide longer timeframes for ballot casting, maintain the security of the voting process, and preserve election integrity in the years ahead.” (No Voter Fraud Here: The Transparent Election Process, Orange County Grand Jury, March 13, 2017)

The Board’s inaction also ignores the cost-saving benefits of the proposal—it would save Orange County taxpayers as much as $10 million—money that could be put to use for other essential county services.  A disheartening result of the Board’s inaction is also that it signals an unwillingness to even attempt to address the perennial need to engage our electorate and increase voter participation in our democracy.

Your failure to allow public comment, to consider your own County’s Grand Jury’s conclusions, or support your County Registrar’s efforts to better serve the citizens of Orange County suggests that something else is at play here. I am very concerned that your action was driven less by the interests of the people of Orange County and more by political considerations.

As Secretary of State it is my responsibility to do everything in my power to increase voter participation across all parts of our great state of California. I cannot do this alone. Such an effort requires legitimate and dedicated partners in each and every county who are committed to the fundamental tenants of our democratic form of government. Increasing civic participation will not be solved by simply continuing to lament the dismal turnout in many of our elections. Instead, we, as public servants entrusted to serve in government have a responsibility to proactively strengthen our democracy by providing real solutions that can help increase voter registration, participation and access to the polls.

The California Voter’s Choice Act will empower all voters, including your constituents, to become more engaged in our government. I urge you to allow for a full discussion on the matter, and to adopt Mr. Kelley’s Voter’s Choice Act proposal.

Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State 

Opinions expressed in editorials belong to the authors and not Voice of OC.

Voice of OC is interested in hearing different perspectives and voices. If you want to weigh in on this issue or others please contact Voice of OC Involvement Editor Theresa Sears at TSears@voiceofoc.org

  • Shirley L. Grindle

    The “voter fraud” concern is merely used to disguise the real fear by the local Republican Party leaders that the new recommended voting system would increase voter participation — particularly by Democratic voters.

  • LFOldTimer

    Sorry Mr. Padilla.

    The Voter’s Choice Act train already left the station and you missed it. It’s not going to return to the station. Neal Kelley doesn’t have the final word in OC. He’s just another spoke in the wheel.

    And in this particular case Spitzer happens to be correct (even a broken clock is right twice a day). The probability of voter fraud is much higher w/ absentee ballots that with voters going to the polls. Common sense should tell you that. But I realize common sense is not a prerequisite to work at the State Capital.

    But then since the Dems lost the House, Senate and White House (the hat trick) I expected them to try some shenanigans to increase their chances for a win in 2018.

    As far as the OC Grand Jury goes, they told us that the illegal informant jail scandal was the work of a couple grunt deputies and was not systemic – which was a load of hooey. The actual EVIDENCE totally contradicted the OCGJ’s conclusion. So why would we believe their conclusion on voter fraud?

    The OCGJ used to be a finely tuned and reliable loyal watchdog for the People. But it’s evolved into a swamp dog that only follows selective orders from the swamp dwellers. Their reports are no longer believable. They tell the People only what the swamp dwellers want us to hear.

    Many of us like to chit-chat with our immediate neighbors at the neighborhood polls that we can walk to on election day. Why do you want to take that away from us? Why do you want to destroy our little neighborhood networks? Afraid we might get together to pass around petitions to rescind the $52 billion ten year gas and vehicle registration tax or to organize a protest against the state for using our tax dollars to pay attorney’s representing illegal aliens in CIVIL deportation cases?? Gee, I didn’t realize that legal representation was a right in civil cases. Oh wait. It’s not for citizens. But if you’re an illegal alien the government pays for your legal counsel to fight a CIVIL deportation order??? What a scam!!!!