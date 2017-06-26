Top news website awarded to Voice of OC

Voice of OC was awarded first place in the category for news websites exclusive to the internet Sunday evening in the 59th annual Southern California Journalism Awards by the Los Angeles Press Club.

The award honors the website in its entirety including everything from the stories to the design to the photography. Judges gave these comments about Voice of OC’s award:

“Clean yet newsy front page. Plentiful pictures but not so many or so large they distract from the articles. The author profile pages were useful; they contained not just the author’s various stories but multiple ways to contact and follow reporters.”

Staff writer Thy Vo also took home an award, second place for soft news feature for her story “Viet LGBT Struggle For Understanding.”