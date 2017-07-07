The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:

Harrington 4 OC Sheriff 2018

John S. Thomas – Chief Strategist

Tel: (818) 396-6578 Email: john@tpstrat.com

Jennilee Brown – Spokesperson Tel: (347) 989-7106

Email: jennilee@tpstrat.com www.Harington4Sheriff.com

ALISO VIEJO MAYOR AND 28-YEAR VETERAN OF THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, DAVE HARRINGTON ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF

Harrington pledges to reform and modernize the OC Sheriff’s department.

Orange County, CA – July 6, 2017 – Aliso Viejo Mayor Dave Harrington announced his candidacy for Orange County Sheriff. The Sheriff’s department has been plagued with scandal after scandal while criminals continue to be released early and crime sky rockets across Orange County. Harrington not only has real hands on experience making well over 1,000 arrests while serving as a Deputy Sheriff, he was given the Medal of Merit for innovations at the Department. Harrington will strive not only to hold criminals accountable but pledges to promote crime prevention by helping those at risk break the cycle of crime.

Mayor Dave Harrington stated, “I’m proud to announce my campaign for Sheriff and pledge to always put the public’s safety first. I’ll help put the sheen back on the badge by restoring transparency and integrity to the department.”

“If elected Sheriff I will bring an unprecedented level of transparency to every corner of the department to bring back trust into the system. I’ll work to modernize the office bringing the latest in crime fighting tools to improve the department’s efficiency and help us catch more violent criminals faster. As Mayor and a former veteran of the Sheriff’s department I see first-hand how rising crime affects our community. We must do a better job of getting violent criminals off our streets and keeping kids out of crime in the first place. I know the positive power Law Enforcement can wield in a community if it’s done right. That’s why I’m running for Orange County Sheriff,” Harrington continued.

Harrington’s Chief Strategist, John Thomas, said “With his 28-year career in law enforcement, well over 1,000 arrests and experience managing a budget as Mayor, Dave is the most qualified to be our next Sheriff. This race will be a referendum on the future of public safety in Orange County. Voters have a choice between the status quo or meaningful reform. The Harrington campaign looks forward to spreading his message of providing opportunities and keeping families safe all across the County.”

Dave Harrington was the child of a military family, growing up in Garden Grove and Buena Park, OC. His father served in the Navy for 20 years and his mother worked for KFC and Toys “R” Us before starting her career at Pfizer as a Supervisor.

In 1984 Dave went on a ‘ride a long’ with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. and knew right there and then he wanted to pursue a career in public safety. A year later, Dave was hired by the OC Sheriff’s Department where he served for 28 years working in the jail system, patrol, investigations and generally crushing crime and saving lives of untold thousands. He worked patrol for six years, primarily in north Orange County, before being promoted to Investigator. In the six years as an Investigator, Dave worked Economic Crimes, Fugitive/Warrants, Sex Crimes and General Investigations before promoting to Sergeant.

After retiring from the Department, Dave ran for Aliso Viejo city council and defeated the sitting Mayor and founding mayor. Dave has been a champion for improving safety in schools, investing in our children, giving our military heroes the support they deserve and improving transparency in local government.

Dave met Michele Williams, an Aliso Viejo resident since 1999, fell in love and married her creating a blended family of his, hers and theirs. Dave has an adult son who served in the United States Army (with one tour of duty in Afghanistan) and an adult daughter who works as the director of marketing and as a professional make up artist.. Michele, CEO and broker of Star Estates here in Aliso, has a son named Tyson. Together, they adopted Tamu and Negasse from Ethiopia several years ago.

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.