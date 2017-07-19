Anaheim Approves Homeless Service Center

The Anaheim City Council last week voted unanimously to approve a $1 a year lease for the Illumination Foundation to use a vacant historic home as a homeless service center.

The center would provide rental assistance, case management and other supportive services for the homeless.

The Illumination Foundation would be responsible for maintenance of the property, which is located at 883 South Anaheim Boulevard and is owned by the city’s Housing Authority.

Although all the invoices have yet to be counted, Community and Economic Development Director John Woodhead IV estimates the city has spent nearly $600,000 rehabilitating the home to prepare it for use.

