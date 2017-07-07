Anaheim City Council To Consider Resignation or Removal of City Manager

The Anaheim City Council is set to consider the resignation or removal of its city manager and the appointment of an interim city manager, according to the closed session agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting.

The agenda description, shown below, does not say which employee is being considered for removal, but does list a separate item to appoint an interim city manager.

Reached for comment late Friday afternoon, city spokesman Mike Lyster said he could not comment since the City Council has yet to take action.

According to Lyster, the items were placed on the agenda by Mayor Tom Tait, who did not immediately return a phone call Friday afternoon. Lyster said City Manager Paul Emery, who was appointed two years ago this month after serving 16 months as interim city manager, was not going to comment.

But Councilwoman Kris Murray, through an aide, said she believes Emery has demonstrated a “strong performance.”

