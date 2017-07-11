Anaheim City Manager Paul Emery Resigns

On a split vote, the Anaheim City Council Tuesday accepted the resignation of City Manager Paul Emery after a nearly three-hour closed session.

The council voted 4-3, with council members Kris Murray, Lucille Kring and Stephen Faessel voting no, to accept Emery’s resignation effective Tuesday. No reason was given for his departure.

The council also voted 4-3, with Mayor Tom Tait and council members Jose Moreno and Denise Barnes voting no, to allow a labor negotiator to offer Emery severance pay equal to eight months of his $290,000 annual salary.

The council voted unanimously to appoint City Clerk Linda Andal as Interim City Manager.

City council actions to consider Emery’s resignation or removal appeared on the closed session agenda on late Friday afternoon, when the city council agenda is typically posted online.

Emery was appointed two years ago this month after serving 16 months as interim city manager.

It is so far unclear how the City Council will select a permanent candidate for position.

