July 20, 2017

COAST DISTRICT APPROVES RESOLUTION TO TRANSITION TO TRUSTEE ELECTIONS BY DISTRICT AREAS

COSTA MESA, CA – During the July 19, 2017 regularly scheduled board meeting, the Coast Community College District Board of Trustees approved Resolution 17-21, stating the intention to transition from at-large to by-trustee area elections.

The District has a long history of electing trustees who are members of a minority group. In past elections, voters in all parts of the District elected all trustees at-large, although each trustee resides in a separate one of the five designated areas of the District. Under the new process, Coast Community College District Trustees must reside in, and would be elected by the voters in only their own single-member trustee area.

The intent of the proposed process is to offer greater opportunities for representation of the community on the Board of Trustees. Transitioning to the new system requires that the Board of Trustees hold five public hearings. The first two will be held on August 2, 2017 and August 16, 2017 at 5 p.m. in the Board meeting room at 1370 Adams Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA. A proposed map or maps of trustee area boundaries will then be prepared and hearings on the map or maps will be scheduled by the Board of Trustees. Following approval by the Board of Trustees of the map of Trustee Area boundaries, an application will be filed with the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. If the Board of Governors approves the application, the “by-trustee” area voting will go into effect starting with the 2018 general election on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

The Coast Community College District Board of Trustees will hold the public hearings to solicit comments and feedback regarding the potential trustee areas.

Information about public meetings, draft maps, and communications will be made available on a designated page of the District’s website.

Press Release in Spanish

Press Release in Vietnamese

ABOUT THE COAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT

The Coast Community College District is headquartered in Costa Mesa and is the ninth largest district in the country. The District’s three colleges—Coastline Community College in Fountain Valley, Golden WestCollege in Huntington Beach and Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa— serve over 50,000 students annually,providing traditional degree and transfer opportunities, career and technical training, basic skills, English as a Second Language and other community programs.

