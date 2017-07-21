Los Alamitos Police Captain Fatally Shot Westminster City Clerk With His Own Weapon, Coroner Reports

Los Alamitos Police Department Capt. Rick Moore fatally shot Westminster City Clerk Amanda Jensen three times with his personal weapon, according to the Orange County Coroner.

The coroner completed autopsies of Jensen, 37, and Moore, 49, Thursday, said Seal Beach Police Department spokesman Sgt. Michael Henderson in a statement. The preliminary results determined Moore fatally shot Jensen three times with his “personally owned” .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Moore died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the statement.

The announcement comes a day after District Attorney (DA) spokeswoman Michelle Van Der Linden told Voice of OC in an email that the DA’s office had twice investigated possible domestic violence in the couple’s relationship.

The DA’s office investigated both parties for domestic violence but was unable to file in either case because “neither could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Van Der Linden said in the email.

Moore and Jensen’s bodies were found early Monday morning at a Seal Beach apartment by a police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team after an hours-long blockade. Police first believed a shooter was barricaded in the apartment after witnesses reported hearing several gunshots from an apartment on the 100 block 7th street in Seal Beach.

According to Seal Beach police’s original statement, the SWAT team discovered the bodies when it entered the apartment after making “numerous” attempts to contact the occupants.

The two paragraph update Thursday said in part “preliminary results have determined that Mr. Moore fatally shot Ms. Jensen three times with his personally owned .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Mr. Moore died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot.”

A formal report and toxicology results from the Orange County Coroner are pending.

Jose Ochoa is a Voice of OC intern. He can be reached at joseochoa.voc@gmail.com.