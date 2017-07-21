Robbins: The Facade That Is Anaheim’s “People’s Council”

Seven months ago our city welcomed in what was then lauded as a new era in Anaheim politics. An era that would be renowned for truly representing the residents that comprise this so-called “City of Kindness”.

I write today with a new perspective on this era, and on the “People’s Council”.

Four words:

It is a sham.

It is no secret that I stand in stark opposition to the “Pro-Resort” faction that only now, after decades of rule, comprises a minority on our city council. And say what I might about the individuals that engage in the promotion of a “Pro-Resort” agenda, I must now applaud them for at least having an agenda. I must applaud them for at least having policy proposals that they hope to put into action.

Over the past seven months, our “People’s Council” majority has proven to be nothing more than a clan of mindless zombies hellbent on the destruction of two of their colleagues. While fun at first, the endless barrage of fire thrown at Council Members Lucille Kring and Kris Murray has become absurd, to the point of devolving into a pointless drivel; it is fodder for a public that still seems to revel in watching two people suffer under the wooden gavel of a vindictive Mayor and his friends. It is fodder meant to distract us from the truth behind our “People’s Council”.

Much like the Congressional policy-devoid, eight year promise that was “Repeal and Replace”, the “People’s Council” faction in Anaheim has spent years running on an anti-Resort/anti-Disney platform. In both scenarios, upon seizing power and finally having the ability to execute their so-called “policy”, it was revealed that there was actually no “policy” at all. Rather, we have been left with empty promises made for the sole purpose of getting demonstrably clueless individuals into power.

We do not have a “People’s Council”. We instead have a majority that has bent the knee to a Mayor who seemingly goes above and beyond to punish those who dare speak out against him; we possess a Mayor who’s sole policy objective centers around a vindictiveness that rivals any seen in local politics. The “People’s Council” is a council that seeks to please only one, with an utter disregard for the “People” that gave them the power in the first place.

Anaheim is no “City of Kindness”. Anaheim has no “People’s Council”. There is clearly no plan to move our city into the future. And only Anaheim’s residents will pay the price for the lies we were made to believe.

I urge our “People’s Council” to prove me wrong. I urge them to pursue policies that actually benefit the residents that trusted them to do so. I urge them to do something that prevents me from watching in a state of utter disbelief as they continue to do absolutely nothing.

Daniel Robbins is a 23 year resident of Anaheim, graduate of Loara High School, and graduate of CSUF with a Bachelor’s in Economics.