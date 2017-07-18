The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

State Bar of California News Release

For Immediate Release: July 14, 2017

State Bar Board elects new officers and adopts new mission statement to continue reform efforts

The State Bar of California Board of Trustees today elected a new set of officers to lead the agency as it continues its reform efforts.

Outgoing State Bar President James P. Fox said: “I welcome this new board leadership team, and am confident they will continue the momentum of reform and ensure a focus on the agency’s core public protection mission. We have accomplished much, but there is still more work to do.”

At its meeting the board also adopted a new mission statement to guide the work of the agency. The new board officers will be responsible for ensuring that the agency’s work adheres to this mission. Additionally, the Board of Trustees is expected to adopt reforms recommended by the 2017 Governance in the Public Interest Task Force.

New Mission Statement:

The State Bar of California’s mission is to protect the public and includes the primary functions of licensing, regulation and discipline of attorneys; the advancement of the ethical and competent practice of law; and support of efforts for greater access to, and inclusion in, the legal system.

Board officers elected today:

President: Michael Colantuono

Vice President: Jason P. Lee

Treasurer: Todd F. Stevens

“I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees and all our hard-working Bar staffmembers to protect Californians, promote access to justice, and pursue a diverse profession to serve our diverse state,” said Colantuono.

The State Bar of California is an administrative arm of the California Supreme Court, protecting the public and seeking to improve the justice system since 1927. All lawyers practicing law in California must be admitted to the State Bar.

