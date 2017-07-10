Summer interns welcomed at Voice of OC

Voice of OC recently welcomed an energetic team of interns for the summer.

Gabrielle Colón, Phi Do and Jose Ochoa were selected from a pool of applicants for Voice of OC’s summer internship period. Colón will work in digital media, Do on data reporting and infographics and Ochoa on reporting and photography.

Applications are currently being accepted for the fall Voice of OC internship period. CLICK HERE to learn more.

GABRIELLE COLÓN

Colón is a senior Communications major at The Master’s College in Santa Clarita. She is working towards a double emphasis in journalism and creative writing and hopes to work for a non-profit after graduation.

Colón has enjoyed writing stories since a very young age and fell in love with editing, in particular, while working for her college’s newspaper.

She began writing for her school paper, The Campus Chronicle, her freshman year and joined the editing staff the following year. After spending some time as the paper’s Social Media Director, Colón left the paper to explore other areas of communications as a volunteer content editor for a non-profit agency in San Diego and a manuscript editor for a self-help book. Now, Colón does digital content editing and public relations work for a swim school in Anaheim Hills where she also teaches swim lessons.

“I am excited to take part in, what I believe is, the most meaningful story-telling there is,” Colón says.

PHI DO

Phi Do studies film and media at UC Santa Barbara where she writes for campus newspaper the Daily Nexus. As assistant news editor and founding editor of its data section, she investigates public data to produce stories that examine how global and national developments can impact the university campus and Santa Barbara County. She’s delighted to join the Voice of OC team this summer as a data reporting and visualization intern.

“I’m excited about interning at VOC to help produce news that help people make informed decisions,” Do says.

JOSE OCHOA

Jose Ochoa is a fourth-year English major at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He is county news editor and photographer for the Daily Nexus. Jose has covered local government and spent hours in meetings of the newly-established special district in Isla Vista, the Community Services District.

Jose plans to pursue a career in journalism and is particularly interested in local government, finances and litigation.

“I want to provide my hometown information about government actions that will affect them. Voice of OC is the perfect place to do that and I look forward to working there,” Ochoa says.