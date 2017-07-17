Westminster City Clerk, Los Alamitos Police Captain Dead in Seal Beach Apartment Shooting

259 Shares Share 259 Email

Westminster City Clerk Amanda Jensen and Los Alamitos police Capt. Rick Moore were found dead early Monday when a police SWAT team entered a Seal Beach apartment hours after a distress call and reports of gunshots.

A Seal Beach Police Department news release said Jensen, 37, of Garden Grove and Moore, 49, of Seal Beach each apparently suffered gunshot wounds. The investigation is continuing, the news release reported.

“On July 16th, 2017 at approximately 7:20 PM the Seal Beach Police Department received a phone call from a female caller requesting police assistance,” the news release said. “The call was disconnected and witnesses told arriving Police Officers they heard several gunshots coming from an apartment in the 100 block of 7th Street in Seal Beach.”

At first police suspected a shooter was barricaded inside the apartment but after several hours a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team got in and discovered the two bodies.

It was the second time in four years Westminster lost a current or former city official.

Former Westminster City Manager James Mitchell “Mitch” Waller died in 2013 after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Laguna Canyon. Waller, 53, worked for the city for 29 years, including serving as police chief. He was named city manager in 2011 and retired in 2012.

Jose Ochoa is a Voice of OC intern. He can be reached at joseochoa.voc@gmail.com.