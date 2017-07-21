Westminster Staff, Council Say Tearful Goodbye to City Clerk

The Westminster City Council gave an emotional tribute to former City Clerk Amanda Jensen, who was shot and killed July 16 by a Los Alamitos police captain.

City staff have been reeling from news of Jensen’s death, which was delivered in a meeting to staff Monday morning.

A portrait of Jensen and two vases of flowers were placed near the City Clerk’s seat in the city council chambers. During the tribute at Wednesday’s city council meeting, members of the audience were in tears and council members wiped tears from their eyes.

Councilman Tyler Diep recalled joking with Jensen about being of the same generation and swapping details about their dating lives.

“She was just 37, I’m 34…we would tell each other about the date that we would go on, and she would show me pictures of her new boyfriend, and I would show her pictures of who I’m going out with,” Diep recalled.

“We normally expect people to pass on in their deathbed, at an old age, not at 37,” Diep said. “Not leaving behind three young children.”

Jensen was the mother of Dylan, Hannah and Emma.

“She was a wonderful mother. Her kids were her life,” said Councilwoman Margie Rice.

Mayor Tri Ta recalled that he, Jensen, City Manager Eddie Manfro and Assistant City Manager Chet Simmons all began working for the city around the same time.

“So tonight I really feel that we [are] missing someone,” Ta said.

City Manager Eddie Manfro, who met with Jensen’s parents Wednesday, said her parents were comforted by the outpouring of support.

“It was good for them to hear how she was loved and respected by her peers and the council,” Manfro said. “The vast majority of people that knew Amanda had tremendous respect and love for her.

With Jensen’s abrupt death, the city will be contracting with retired former city clerk Marian Contreras as an interim city clerk until a permanent replacement is found. Contreras originally hired Jensen in 2006.

