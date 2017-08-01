Andrew Do

Spitzer Leads in County Campaign Fundraising, According to Latest Disclosures

The Orange County Board of Supervisors. From left: Michelle Steel, Shawn Nelson, Todd Spitzer, Lisa Bartlett, and Andrew Do. (Photos by Nick Gerda and Katlin Washburn)

The latest campaign finance disclosures filed with the county Registrar of Voters show Supervisor Todd Spitzer, who is challenging District Attorney Tony Rackauckas for his seat in 2018, leading in fundraising with more than $1.29 million in his campaign coffers at the end of June.

A rivalry has been brewing between the two candidates since 2010, when Spitzer, once a protégé of the incumbent DA, was fired from the DA’s office.

Spitzer raised $277,734 in the first half of 2017 through his Spitzer for Supervisor 2016 campaign committee and ended June with more than $1.29 million in his war chest. Rackauckas by comparison raised $195,393 over the same time period and enters the second half of 2017 with $200,530 in cash on hand.

Fourth District Supervisor Shawn Nelson, who is expected to run for a Superior Court judgeship, is termed out next year.

In the race for his open seat, which includes much of north Orange County, former state Assemblywoman Young Kim, a Republican, leads in fundraising.

Kim raised $238,979.83 and spent $37,663.36 in the first half of 2017. Of those funds, $31,500 is transferred from her Young Kim for Assembly 2016 account.

By comparison, during that same period, former Orange County Fire Authority captain and Democrat Joe Kerr has raised $81,174.00 and spent $27,342.74.

La Habra City Councilman Tim Shaw, a Republican who also serves on the board of the Orange County Transportation Authority, has raised $53,513 and spent $10,724.

The other three sitting county supervisors continue to raise money to keep their seats. In addition to Nelson’s seat, the Second and Fifth District seats are both up for election in 2018. Michelle Steel is the supervisor in the Second District, which falls along the coast of North Orange County and includes cities from Los Alamitos to Newport Beach.

The Fifth District Supervisor is Lisa Bartlett and the district covers south Orange County. All five current supervisors are Republicans.

Supervisor Andrew Do, whose seat isn’t up for re-election until 2020, raised $83,556 in the first half of 2017, with at least $11,525 of the money he raised in 2017 coming from doctors and the medical industry.

Supervisor Michelle Steel raised $173,676 over the same period, ending June with $426,179 in campaign cash.

Meanwhile Bartlett raised $60,869, ending the period with $74,959 in her campaign coffers.

State Senators Janet Nguyen and Patricia Bates, both former county supervisors, have campaign committees to run for supervisor in the future, although they haven’t raised any money and have not announced a bid for the office.

Bates’ campaign committee, Pat Bates for Supervisor 2018 shows $442,000 in debt.

Nguyen’s committee, Friends of Supervisor Janet Nguyen 2020, did not raise any money but ended the period with $241,397 on hand.

Meanwhile, with Sheriff-Coroner Sandra Hutchens expected to step down in 2018, two candidates so far are running to fill her seat.

Hutchens announced she would step down amid scrutiny of her department’s use of jailhouse informants in county jail facilities and after a scathing report by the American Civil Liberties Union criticizing conditions in county jails.

Hutchens has endorsed Assistant Sheriff Donald Barnes to take her place. Barnes has yet to report any campaign contributions. Hutchens, however, reports having $76,365 in campaign cash on hand.

Aliso Viejo Mayor Dave Harrington, a Republican, has also announced a bid for Hutchens seat. He has loaned his campaign $40,000.

Monday was the deadline for reporting campaign contributions received during the first six months of the year.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Hutchens may transfer some of her campaign funds to Donald Barnes. That is incorrect. According to county campaign finance rules, candidates can only use their personal funds to make contributions. Voice of OC regrets the error.

Contact Thy Vo at tvo@voiceofoc.org or follow her on Twitter @thyanhvo.

  • kburgoyne

    Oh joy… here we go with another round of democracy by dollars. The very fact the media finds it important to report on how much lucre the candidates rake in provides a clear demonstration of the cancer pervading our election system.

    Perhaps this sounds like I’m attacking the media for reporting it. I’m not. I’m pointing out that it’s important for the media to report it, but the very existence of that importance is a distress flair highlighting the problem.

  • LFOldTimer

    Hey VOC – do us a favor and tell us who specifically is donating all this campaign money to their puppet politicians. I would like to know where Spitzer’s $277,734 in the first half of 2017 came from. Just giving us the totals tells us very little. Let’s dig into the weeds a bit and investigate who the major donors are. Who contributed $1000 or more? That would certainly enhance transparency and inform the electorate who their owners are, which is an important function of a watchdog media. Thanks.

  • David Zenger

    The one and only thing they are any good at is shaking out campaign money from lobbyists. Everything else gets screwed up.

  • verifiedsane

    Just remember voters….the power brokers are not writing huge checks while expecting nothing in return….let’s just cut to the chase; public offices are now being auctioned off to the highest bidder…this is just how it is going to work until the people force it to stop…Does anyone have to wonder why we have public representation who serve their own interest (including the interest of their big dollar pals) over the citizens they are elected to actually serve.

    We have complete dysfunction and institutionalized corruption throughout government and their subordinates; because we the people allow it to happen. The political wolves are never going to stop preying upon or abusing the citizen flock of apathetic sheep until we (the citizenry) finally stand up and place authority in the hands of political shepherds with actual integrity, who will place the people’s business and interest before their own.

    I’m personally not holding my breath that a very derisive and divided citizenry will have the critical thinking ability, or moral capacity to peer through all the partisan fog to do anything more than what they are doing now…which is running around in perpetual loops of total futility…

    • kburgoyne

      Most people vote without having any clue when it comes to the supervisors. I’m reasonably convince “he (or she) with the most street signs wins”. Basic economics suggests that’s true. If it wasn’t true, one would assume candidates would have learned by now not to spend so much money on street signs and to spend the money elsewhere instead.