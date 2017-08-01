ORANGE COUNTY, CA -The Board of Directors of the Lincoln Club of Orange County issues resolution calling for the immediate resignation of Assemblyman Chad Mayes as Assembly Minority Leader.

On Tuesday, July 25th, the Board of Directors of the Lincoln Club of Orange

County overwhelmingly approved and sent a resolution to the Assembly Republican Caucus calling for the immediate resignation of Assemblyman Chad Mayes as Assembly Minority Leader. This resolution was crafted in response to the open endorsement of and lobbying for the recently passed Cap & Trade energy tax legislation.

“Over taxed Californians and small business deserve a voice in Sacramento. If the Republican Party truly stands for working Californians, the Party cannot support leadership that openly endorses and lobbies for legislation that hurts working Californians and accelerates the exodus of businesses from our state” – John Warner, President of the Lincoln Club of Orange County

The Lincoln Club of Orange County strongly supports protecting the environment through the free market and the private sector, not ever-growing government reach.

“As someone who has worked in the environmental cleanup industry for 30+ years I am passionate about protecting our environment. However, I cannot support legislation that purports to protect our environment at the cost of endangering the livelihood of poor and working-class Californians and small businesses, but will have no measurable effect on climate.” – John Ben, Secretary of the Lincoln Club of Orange County

The Lincoln Club of Orange County believes that cap and trade is simply another tax on energy designed to promote and finance misguided and unpopular environmental schemes such as the out of control ‘bullet train’ boondoggle.

New leadership is needed in the Assembly Republican Caucus to oppose these kinds of taxes and expansion of government, and promote common sense solutions to real environmental problems.

Founded in 1962, the Lincoln Club is the premiere political association in Orange County. Its members are businessmen and women and professionals who are united behind the principles of limited government and personal responsibility. For 55 years the Lincoln Club of Orange County has worked to expand freedom, opportunity, and prosperity for all Californians.