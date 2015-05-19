Fullerton City Council

Councilwoman’s Work Reveals Limits of Disclosure Law

By |
58 Shares
Share58
Email

A Fullerton councilwoman’s employment as a vice president of Curt Pringle & Associates, one of Orange County’s most influential government lobbying firms, raises questions about how the law requires elected officials to disclose potential conflicts of interest.

Like many public officials, Councilwoman Jennifer Fitzgerald files state required disclosure forms with City Hall and the Fair Political Practices Commission that detail her income sources. The purpose of the filings, known as form 700s, is to allow members of the public to identify where elected officials’ private financial interests conflict with their public duties.

But the disclosure requirements only go so far. In Fitzgerald’s case, she disclosed that her firm CL7 Communications, which she co-founded and ran before joining Curt Pringle & Associates, received income last year from Pringle’s firm.

However, going forward, she will not be required to disclose Pringle’s lobbying clients, even though she is one of his high-level executives.

Without that next level of disclosure, it’s impossible for the public to know precisely where her work for Pringle might conflict with her public duties.

“A lot of times [the disclosures] are not particularly meaningful, and this is… a poster child example,” said Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor and Los Angeles ethics commissioner

Some City Hall observers have pointed to instances in which there at least appears to be a connection between a Pringle client and business before the Fullerton City Council.

Voice of OC reported that in 2012 Northrup Grumman had hired Curt Pringle & Associates to help oppose the Orange County Water District’s plans to cleanup groundwater contamination. The lobby firm assisted in organizing opposition from small businesses that might have been affected by the clean-up effort.

Fast forward to the City Council’s meeting on April 21 of this year, where Fitzgerald criticized the Orange County Water District’s handling of a years-long dispute over groundwater contamination. The district has unsuccessfully sued companies accused of polluting the groundwater basin decades ago with toxic chemicals during their operations in North Orange County.

Fitzgerald said the water district staff had been secretive in its efforts to make the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the lead agency on the issue. This means the EPA could give the site Superfund status, which would render moot any private settlements with the accused polluters, she said.

Fitzgerald learned about the implications of the EPA’s becoming lead agency when she met with EPA staff on a trip San Francisco with Brian Starr of the Orange County Business Council (OCBC), which has advocated against the water district’s plans and has also in the past been a client of Curt Pringle & Associates.

She also said that the water district’s attorney had made false representations.

“I’m just angry and frustrated that we’ve gotten to this point,” Fitzgerald said at the meeting, and that it was “extremely important… to trust but verify” claims from the water district staff.

In a Voice of OC interview, Fitzgerald said that Curt Pringle & Associates had never worked directly for Northrop Grumman and only for an attorney who was involved in the clean up fight. She said the work lasted for four months in 2012, and that since then Pringle hasn’t had any clients involved in the issue.

Fitzgerald also said OCBC isn’t currently a Pringle client, and that she hasn’t ever known OCBC to be a client.

She wouldn’t say whether she would be willing to disclose all of Pringle’s clients to allay concerns about potential conflicts of interest. She said that she’s an honest person who has recused herself whenever there has been a conflict, including stepping down from a water district board that had hired Pringle’s firm.

“My interest in this is because I care about the community,” said Fitzgerald, who pointed out that she doesn’t take the council stipend or any benefits. “I have no conflict on this issue.”

Jan Flory, a Fullerton councilwoman and also a water district board member, said she had also “heard the rumors” that Fitzgerald had a conflict on the groundwater issue, but that she asked Fitzgerald about it and was assured otherwise.

“My radar is sensitive to that. But I very much trust Jennifer,” Flory said.

Given the inadequacy in the law, known as the Political Reform Act, on disclosing sources of income from lobbying firms that employ public officials, Levinson said it would be “fair” to consider an amendment requiring greater disclosure.

“I think that the lobbying firms is probably the best example we have for maybe there should be a little more disclosure,” Levinson said. “I think it is very fair to think about a change in the law for that circumstance.”

Fitzgerald said she wouldn’t mind having to disclose more.

“I am all for the greatest amount of transparency possible,” Fitzgerald said.

Please contact Adam Elmahrek directly at aelmahrek@voiceofoc.org and follow him on Twitter: @adamelmahrek

  • Pingback: Fitzgerald Casts Toxic Vote for Pringle Client - Friends For Fullerton's Future()

  • tedamudgett

    HI EVERY ONE YOU NOTICE THAT NOTHING IS GETTING DONE YOU ASK TO GET THINGS DONE IN FULLERTON AND THEY HAVE YOU TO CONTACT CITY HALL FOR STUFF GOING WRONG FOR FULLERTON IT’S LITTERLY FILTHY DIRTY IN FULLERTON LOOK AT ORANGETHORPE AND HARBOR BLVD AT 2 AM NOTHING OPEN AND I GET CALLS ALL THE TIME FROM RUSSIA CHINA AND WHEN I GET HUNGRY I HAVE TO WALK TO AMPM FOR A SNACK AND I HAVE TO PAY BILLIONS TO CHINA RUSSIA FROM US BANK ACCOUNTS THAT YOU SEE ON BNSF RAIL SHIPMENTS INTO FULLERTON LOOK CLOSELY AT SHARON QUIRK SILVA SHE CALLED THE COPS ON ME JUST BECAUSE I LEFT A MESSAGE ON HER SCHOOL PARKS JUNIOR HIGH PHONE SYSTEM SAYING THAT SHE’S GOING TO BE FINE BY NASA IN HOUSTON TEXAS FOR 150 MILLION JUST BECAUSE SHE GAVE TO ME A BUNK EMAIL ADDRESS AT A READY FOR HILLARY EVENT IN SANTA ANA I MEAN IT PEOPLE VERY SHADDY STUFF IS GOING ON HERE IN ORANGE COUNTY PAST AND ELECTED OFFICIALS SHARON QUIRK SILVA WHAT A LADY

  • Joe Holtzman

    Talk about conflicts of interest the worst example is Wendy Bucknam on the Mission Viejo city Council.

  • Pingback: “Trust but Verify:” Jennifer Fitzgerald Should Release Her Lobbyist Employer’s Client List |()

  • tedamudgett

    FURTHER MORE WHAT STARTED ALLTHIS IS SHARON QUIRK SILVA PAMELLA KELLER JAN FLORY AND POLICE CHIEF DAN HUGHES WHO TRIED TO FRAME FORMER STATE ASSEMBLY CHRIS NORBY FOR HIS ATTEMPTS TO DO A SACRAMENTO DISCLOSER LAW IN THE STATE ASSEMBLY 3 YEARS AGO AND FURTHER MORE IF YOU WILL LOOK ON http://WWW.MSN.COM ENTER EMPIRE WORLD TOWERS THERES A PENDING 35 BILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT BEING PROCESS IN A MIAMI FLORIDA FEDERAL COURT ON THESE 4 PEOPLE REASON FORMER FEMALE FULLERTON POLICE OFFICER WHO STOLE A I PAD FROM A TSA CHECK POINT IN AT A MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT NAME MISS MEJIA 33 YEARS OLD ITS A TWIN 93 STORY CONDO DEVELOPMENT PROJECT THAT WAS DENIED BY THE CITY OF MIAMI SIGHTING THE FORMER FULLERTON POLICE OFFICER REASON 9/11 WORLD TOWERS DESTRUCTION THANK YOU

  • tedamudgett

    THE WAY THAT I LOOK AT FULLERTON IS A SHADY FULLERTON POLICE DEPARTMENT THAT SHOULD BE RUN BY THE ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT AND THIS ELECTION TALK ABOUT FULLERTON ROADS ARE THE WORST IS A WAY TO GET ELECTED THEY SHOULD PRACTICE WHAT THEY PREACH LOOK AT WHAT HAPPEN WITH CHRIS NORBY THEY TRIED TO FRAME HIM FOR BEATING UP HIS WIFE BECAUSE OF HIS ATTEMPTS TO GET IT PASS IN SACRAMENTO FULLERTON IS BEING RUN LIKE THE CITY OF BELL LIKE MARK RIZZO CITY MANAGER OF THE CITY OF BELL AND THE REST OR THE CITY OF BELL FORMER LEADERS WHO STOLE MILLIONS FROM THE CITY OF BELL I CLEAN THAT UP THE SAME IS GOING ON IN FULLERTON THERE STEALING TAX PAYER MONEY AND BUYING EXPENSIVE HOUSES IN THE NORTH PART OF FULLERTON OK THANK YOU

  • RyanCantor

    A little extra info . . .

    Councilmember Fitzgerald declines all public compensation for her role representing the people, claiming that public servants shouldn’t be paid for public service.

    I find it difficult to resolve accepting compensation as a lobbyist to promote private interest in the public sphere while rejecting a public salary. The ENTIRE point of a public salary is to prevent the need for a private one that conflicts with the public’s interest.

    This isn’t a tenable situation.

  • Rivett

    “My interest in this is because I care about the community,”

    Yes, Fitzgerald cares so much about the community that she opposes efforts to hold companies who polluted the community’s ground water accountable. Thanks for caring.

  • Jane Rands

    Feeling vindicated! I was the lone voice who spoke during public comments at the Fullerton City Council Meeting on May 5, 2015 to ask Councilmember Fitzgerald to voluntarily disclose Curt Pringle and Associates clients to ensure Fullerton residents that she did not have any hidden motivation behind her tirade against the OCWD considering the EPA overseeing the groundwater cleanup.
    Fitzgerald angrily lashed out and Flory unexpectedly defended her.
    I’m glad you are putting some eyes on the need to expand conflict of interest laws to apply to elected officials who are lobbyists by day.
    A similar current conflict is occurring with Steve Sheldon serving on the OCWD board.

  • Paul Lucas

    This is a job for Shirley Grindle. calling Shirley Grindle. Grindle….? Grindle….??

  • Cynthia Ward

    Councilmember Fitzgerald may be willing to disclose Pringle clients but is her boss up for that?