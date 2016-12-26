Donate Now to Voice of OC and Double Your Impact

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the nation’s leading journalism funder, is making it possible for your donation to Voice of OC to have double the impact this holiday season.

The foundation has chosen Voice of OC to join a select group of nonprofit newsrooms across the country eligible for a month-long matching grant challenge.

Here’s how it works: Starting today and running through Jan. 19, Knight will match all individual donations to Voice of OC of up to $1,000, for a total commitment of $25,000 .

By participating in this $50,000 opportunity, you are saying no to fake news and supporting real journalism at a time when it is needed most.

“Today, more than ever, citizens and residents are looking to independent, nonprofit news agencies for real-time analysis and accountability,” said Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. “We are honored and humbled that the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has chosen to highlight the efforts of the journalists working with Voice of OC.”

To make your own voice heard, visit our donate page.

Thank you.

