48th District “Get to Know Your Candidates” Part IV: Kotick, Reiser & Kensinger

Free Public Q & A Session in Huntington Beach

Local Voter Advocates Host Fourth Forum Featuring Congressional Candidates

HUNTINGTON BEACH — The HB Huddle community group will host 48th District Congressional Candidates, Michael Kotick (D), Brandon Reiser (L), and Kevin Kensinger (I), for a free public event on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Carden Conservatory Elementry School (5702 Clark Dr. Huntington Beach, CA 92649). The doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the event runs from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., the event is free but attendees are advised to arrive early, as organizers expect to exceed the venue’s capacity.

This is the fourth in a series of events that will feature all declared congressional candidates in the 48th District. The HB Huddle’s first event in June featured Laura Oatman and Boyd Roberts, a second event in July featured Harley Rouda and Tony Zarkades, and a third event in September featured Hans Keirstead and Omar Siddiqui. Based on past attendance numbers, the group is expecting a crowd of at least 150 residents. Candidates will have eight minutes to introduce themselves followed by questions from event organizers and the public.

After this Saturday’s event, the HB Huddle Steering Committee will vote on which candidates are the most viable to represent the district and those candidates will be invited to a special forum on Saturday January 13, 2018 at Carden Conservatory.

“There are lots of local Republicans and NPP voters who aren’t happy with recent Rohrabacher headlines and this event is for them,” said HB Huddle founding member, Carol Webster. “We don’t care what party you lean toward, we want people to be informed and engaged in 2018.”

The HB Huddle is a politically-minded community group that has grown out of the Women’s March movement. The vision of the HB Huddle is to cultivate a vibrant community of informed voters who actively participate in the democratic process to strive to make a positive difference in their community.

The HB Huddle has over 350 members and more than 40 active volunteers from Huntington Beach and surrounding cities. The organization is composed of five Action Teams, which each work on different issues including: Local Elections, Health Care, Women’s Rights, the Environment and Immigration. A Steering Team composed of representatives from each Action Team operates as the planning body for the group. For more on the HB Huddle please visit www.hbhuddle.com.