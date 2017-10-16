State Bar Recommends One Year Suspension For OC Prosecutor

A judge for the State Bar of California is recommending Deputy District Attorney Sandra Lee Nassar be suspended from practicing law for one year, for failing to turn over evidence to defense attorneys in a 2011 child abuse case.

With the aid of jail deputies, Nassar secretly collected two inmates’ mail for more than two years without the knowledge of the inmates, Carmen William Iacullo II and Lori Pincus, or their attorneys, according to the judge’s decision.

Among the more than 1,000 pages of material Nassar intercepted was a letter in which Pincus said she wasn’t physically present to witness Iacullo’s crimes, in contradiction with a statement that Nassar later had Pincus sign.

“This court found deeply disturbing Respondent’s testimony that she would engage in the same conduct again,” wrote Judge Yvette D.  Roland in her decision. “In her capacity as a prosecutor, Respondent’s lack of insight on this subject represents a tremendous threat of future harm to the public and the administration of justice.”

Iacullo pleaded guilty in 2014 to a single felony count of corporal injury to a child for allegedly beating, burning and stabbing a five-year-old child, Pincus’s son, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Pincus, meanwhile, was sentenced to two years for allow the abuse to continue and covering up for her boyfriend. She received a plea deal in exchange for testifying against Iacullo.

According to the judge’s decision, it was not until Nassar rotated out of the Family Protection Unit and another DA’s prosecutor took over the case that the letters were turned over to defense attorneys.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals recused Nassar from the case.

“Ignorance of the law for an experienced prosecutor for engaging in Brady misconduct is not a reasonable excuse either. That was a willful violation,” Goethals said.

Prosecutors are required to turn over any evidence that could aid the defense under a 1963 Supreme Court Case known as Brady v. Maryland.

Michelle Van Der Linden, spokesman for the DA’s Office, said the office is reviewing the decision.

“DDA Nassar will be making a decision whether to appeal the ruling within the next 30 days.  Meantime, her license and ability to practice law remain intact,” Van Der Linden said in a written statement.

The judge’s decision will now go to the State Supreme Court, which will decide whether or not to suspend Nassar.

Contact Thy Vo at tvo@voiceofoc.org or follow her on Twitter @thyanhvo.

  • frustrated

    “Selective enforcement will be your downfall”.

  • frustrated

    “Come down hard on weasel T- Rack!”

  • LFOldTimer

    So why was DDA Nassar singled out and punished for withholding material evidence from the defense but the prosecutors who conspired to withhold material evidence in the Dekraai case or in the 6 (or more) other criminal cases where convictions were specifically overturned due to a failure to disclose material evidence not held to the same standard?

    Did DDA Nassar step on the wrong political toes in the system? Is there an investigative reporter in the audience who cares to give us ‘the rest of the story’ here? Certainly there must be one.

    Did the media bother contacting DDA Nassar for her side to the story? Or did they gag her?

    There is nothing as unamerican as selective enforcement of the rules.

    • justanon

      How do you KNOW that they aren’t reviewing the attorney’s in the Dekraai case? This case dates back to 2011, the Dekraai case just ended.

      You should stop and THINK BEFORE you shoot off your mouth.

      • LFOldTimer

        I see your foot has returned to your mouth again.

        We’ve seen the evidence reported in the media. Tons of articles have been published. 30 experienced attorneys (some former prosecutors) wrote a 30 paged report to the USAG outlining the evidence. At least 6 convictions were overturned due to material exculpatory evidence in the informant cases being withheld from the defense attorneys. And Dekraai got life in prison as opposed to death due to the funny business on part of OCSD and the DA’s office.

        Judge Goethals removed the DA’s office from the Dekraai case – due to
        funny business – and the California Appellate Court upheld his ruling.

        The Dekraai case has been going on for SIX years, btw. The investigation didn’t just start yesterday. lol. Get into your time capsule and press ‘fast forward’.

        Have you been in hibernation all this time?

        I’m not aware of even one DDA being placed on administrative leave during this investigation. Have you? The Fed investigation has been going on for years. Results: Zero, Zilch, Nada. Connect the dots, Sherlock.

        Strange that DDA Nassar would get punished while not one OCSD or DA employee has been fired or had their licenses suspended.

        • justanon

          Your ignorance is only exceeded by your belligerence.

          Again, HOW DO YOU KNOW THAT THEY AREN’T REVIEWING THE ATTORNEY’S IN THIS CASE???

          You don’t. Just because nothing has happened yet, doesn’t mean these attorneys aren’t being investigated for misconduct.

          But by all means, continue on smearing and impugning everyone based on NOTHING but your ignorant opinions.

          Get back to me when you have some FACTS to back up your allegations.

          • LFOldTimer

            “Your ignorance is only exceeded by your belligerence.”

            Are you joking? You’re the Queen of both ignorance and belligerence.

            “Again, HOW DO YOU KNOW THAT THEY AREN’T REVIEWING THE ATTORNEY’S IN THIS CASE???”

            Hey Einstein – how long does an investigation take when the damning evidence has already been published in the media (from coast to coast) and in a letter to the USAG authored by 30 renown attorneys in criminal law??? 20 YEARS???? lol.

            Go read the California Appellate Court’s opinion and ruling on Dekraai that upheld Judge Goethal’s decision to remove the DA from that case. Duh?

            If a prosecuting attorney was under serious investigation for misconduct – like withholding exculpatory evidence in criminal cases that resulted in convictions that were later overturned – don’t you think he or she would be on administrative leave to safeguard the public from further damage until the matters were resolved?

            I know it’s hard for you to connect those dots. But hang with me. I’ll lead you through the fog.

          • justanon

            Yep, NO FACTS, but lots of ignorant opinion.

    • David Zenger

      Seems somebody reported her to the Bar. So the question would be whether or not any complaints have been lodged against the other prosecutors.

      Of course no discipline from the Good As No DA, DA. Here in OC misbehavin’ DDAs get elected judges.

  • Maureen Blackmun

    ok,,,,burned, beat, and sexually abused a child; he should be put on death row with his complacent girlfriend. 12 years? you mean he’ll be out in 3 and the mom will probably never see a day in jail. And they are worried about them having mail kept???

    • RyanCantor

      They’re worried about the DA making an egregious legal error that could put a person like that back on the street. This has happened a half dozen times in the last five years, I believe.

      When the DA cheats, bad things happen. In this case, it’s pretty clear the DA doesn’t even care.