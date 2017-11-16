0 Shares Share Email

November 15, 2017

COAST DISTRICT LEADS IN STATE WITH ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVES

Orange Coast College “Interior Lighting Retrofit Project” receives Excellence in Energy and Sustainability Award from the California Community Colleges Board of Governors

COSTA MESA, CA – On Monday, November 13, Orange Coast College was one of six community colleges honored with a 2017 Excellence in Energy and Sustainability award presented by the California Community Colleges Board of Governors in Sacramento, CA. The Board of Governors Awards were established in 2012 to recognize leadership in implementing goals set forth in Proposition 39, to improve energy efficiency and expand clean energy generations in schools.

Within five years, Orange Coast College has now received this prestigious recognition two times (2015 and 2017) due to their initiatives to retrofit lighting fixtures around campus. High scores for the nominees were based on annual energy cost savings, project cost effectiveness, and job creation.

Through the Interior Lighting Retrofit project, Orange Coast College replaced more than 12,500 fluorescent and incandescent fixtures with energy efficient fluorescent and LED fixtures during an interior lighting retrofit in several campus buildings. The total project cost was $887,000 and included approximately $722,000 of Proposition 39 funds, $150,000 of Investor Owned Utility rebates, and $15,000 of district funds. The project is estimated to save 628,000 kilowatt hours, resulting in energy cost savings of $81,000 annually. Additionally, construction of this project created more than 2,500 hours of journeyman employment.

Coast District Chancellor John Weispfenning said, “We are very proud of the commitment our staff demonstrates through their hard work and efforts for energy efficiency, job creation, and cost savings. Through a sense of collaboration and innovation, our Facilities, M & O, and Finance teams ensure that the Coast District remains a recognized leader in the conservation and sustainability arenas.”

Orange Coast College received the highest score amongst the other community college nominees, securing the “Best Overall District” in the large community college category. Honorable mentions in this category included the Rancho Santiago Community College District.

