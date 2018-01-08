5 Shares Share 5 Email

Armories Open All Day Tuesday Due to Predicted Rain

With coordination and support from the California Military Department and in conjunction with the County Office of Emergency Services, the Orange County Cold Weather Armory Emergency Shelters (armories) located in both Santa Ana and Fullerton will operate with extended hours on Tuesday to provide shelter and protection to the homeless community during the upcoming storm.

Due to the severe weather event expected in Orange County and the region, Mercy House Living Centers Inc., the operator of the armories, will provide shelter services at the Santa Ana and Fullerton armories throughout the day on Tuesday, January 9. The armories will be offering shelter beginning Monday, January 8 at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, January 10 at 6 a.m. The armories are scheduled to resume regular operations the evening of Wednesday, January 10, with operating hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“We want to encourage those who are experiencing homelessness to seek shelter, especially during this upcoming storm. Having the armories open all day is part of our ongoing effort to ensure shelter in inclement weather for those experiencing homelessness,” said Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor.

The armories provide up to 200 beds per night at each site at the National Guard Armories in Fullerton and Santa Ana. Individuals experiencing homelessness will receive a nutritious meal, a warm shower and a safe place to sleep.

In addition to the seasonal armories, the County operates the Courtyard Transitional Center in Santa Ana and Bridges at Kraemer Place in Anaheim. For additional information about the County’s shelters, visit the OC Housing & Community Development webpage.

