Orange County’s State Policymakers Vote on Food and Farming Policies

Media contact:

Christina Hall

Executive Director

chall@ocfoodaccess.org 714-564-9525

Orange County’s State Policymakers Vote on Food & Farming Policies

Annual Report Again Gives California Elected Officials Credit For Incremental Gains, But Sees That Food And Farming Remain An “Indefensibly Low Priority” For Policy Makers

Santa Ana, CA (January 15, 2018) – Two reports to be released on Tuesday, January 16th, by Roots of Change, California Food and Farming Network and the California Food Policy Council (CAFPC) reveal the 2017 food and farm policy votes of California’s 120 elected state legislators, including 12 area legislators. The 2017 California Food and Agriculture Legislation Tracker and the Legislators Scorecard illustrate that despite making modest progress on food and agriculture issues, the Legislature continues to miss critical opportunities to pass the transformative — and often controversial — policies needed to address the public health challenges that are undermining California’s future.

Created by 39 nonprofits advocating for change, these reports represent growing statewide consensus from constituencies representing the diversity of California: rural and urban, conservative and progressive, affluent and low-income. In order for the state to achieve significant policy reform there must exist a strong base of Californians from north to south and east to west, who are determined to push their legislators toward positive change.

Of the twenty priority bills tracked this year by the coalition, Governor Jerry Brown signed twelve of the thirteen that reached his desk. Included in this group were bills that improve access to school meals for low-income kids (SB 138, Senator Mike McGuire); protect undocumented workers at jobs sites (AB 450, Assemblymember David Chiu); and spur greater focus on and investment in California farmers that have faced historic racial discrimination (AB 1348, Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry). Thirty-two assemblymembers and twenty-three senators voted to support coalition priorities 100% of the time, which represents 46% of the Legislature.

“We remain hopeful based on the steady increase in legislators voting with our coalition each year. But we also remain perplexed by the Legislature’s lack of focus on the many fundamental food and farm challenges that impact public health. A good example would be the unwillingness to consider a tax on sugary beverages to fund healthy food access and other prevention strategies to combat diabetes,” said Michael R. Dimock, president of Roots of Change.