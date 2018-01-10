1 Shares Share 1 Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

TRUSTEE CONNOR TRAUT ANNOUNCES

CANDIDACY FOR CITY COUNCIL

For Immediate Release: January 8, 2017

Contact: Connor Traut (714) 747-6766

BUENA PARK, CA – Serving as Trustee and President of the Centralia School District in Buena Park has been an honor and a privilege. During my tenure, I have worked to develop summer food service programs, expand early childhood education, approve a balanced budget every year, implement local hire agreements to keep jobs in our community, and author policies that combat sexual harassment. I have been your champion on our school board; I am ready to bring my people-first vision to City Hall.

I am fired-up to announce my candidacy for Buena Park City Council, District 5, and am humbled to be endorsed by many city commissioners, school board members, legislators, and countless residents.

I am running for City Council because I believe that every Buena Park resident should live in a safe neighborhood where streets are smooth, trees are abundant, powerlines are underground, and homes and apartments are affordable. Now is time to protect residents from slumlords, increasing utility rates, and homelessness. As Councilman, I am ready to enhance our business climate, preserve historical homes, partner more with our local schools, and increase youth participation at City Hall.

As a former Orange County Juvenile Justice Commissioner having fought against local gangs, and as a current board member with the Boys and Girls Club, Cops for Kids, and Eli Home Shelters for Abused Children, I have served the most vulnerable in our community. Both my education at Chapman University School of Law, and my rank as an Eagle Scout, have instilled effective public service into my values.

Whether we meet when my fiancée Cheyenne and I are walking our dog in our Buena Park neighborhood – the same neighborhood where my parents were raised, that my grandfather helped build, and in which my great-grandmother taught – or on your front porch when I plan to spend many months knocking on thousands of doors, I am excited to discuss the day-to-day concerns of every unique street and household in our community.

I ask for your support of my campaign to serve as your next City Council Member.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.