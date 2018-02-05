0 Shares Share Email

Santa Ana shows industrial art is still hot in Santa Ana:

one OC city that still makes things

SANTA ANA – From blacksmiths to brew masters, car designers, sculptors, architects and even a Steampunk artist, Santa Ana’s industrial artists and craftsmen are gathering on the evening of February 9th, 4pm-8pm for a Santa Ana Industrial Arts Roundtable at the Heritage Museum of Orange County showing that Santa Ana is still a hub where Orange County designs and builds things.

“Santa Ana industrial artists are designing the boxes shipped to you every day of the week, the design of the cars you drive, the lighting systems that you use and the technology you buy,” said event initiator Madeleine Spencer, Executive Director of Santa Ana Business Council, “it’s time to recognize the amazing craftsmen who are still designing and making things right here at home.” The Santa Ana Industrial Arts Roundtable will feature some fiery blacksmith demonstrations by the OC Blacksmith Guild, OC Brewers Guild tastings from Santa Ana craft breweries, with presentations and exhibits spanning fashion, film, photography and automotive design. This free, outdoor event is set to host more than 300 industrial artists, local government, media, education partners and interested attendees who can RSVP online at SantaAnaArts.org.

Part of a multi-event series, the Santa Ana Arts Roundtable events are organized by Santa Ana’s downtown improvement district, with hopes to continue connecting artists and businesses in-person and online at SantaAnaArts.org. Special Thanks to event organizers: Stacy Dukes Design, Santa Ana Business Council, Downtown Inc., the Heritage Museum of Orange County, SanArts Conservatory, Councilman Sal Tinajero and the City of Santa Ana for making this possible.

SANTA ANA INDUSTRIAL ARTS ROUNDTABLE EVENT WILL INCLUDE

Plenary Speaker Steven Venz, who is the Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator for Orange County District of Education. Venz will be sharing an inspiring talk about “HOW ART MEETS DESIGN”

The Eight Art & Design Industry Panelist who will start off the night include:

Kia Automotive Designer Brian Peterson, both an artist and an automotive designer Brian is a resident of the city of Santa Ana, living in the Downtown Santa Ana’s Artists Village. Peterson has an automotive design degree from the Cleveland Art Institute, and has designed future cars and some you see on the road today. Upon moving to Santa Ana, Peterson has been a powerhouse in giving back to his community after beginning an art series that embarked on a community engagement arts project where Peterson befriended homeless neighbors and built a relationship with them, he painted their portraits. He has taught Master projects in the SanArts program and is currently doing an automotive design masterclass with students at SAUSD.

Colorist and Interior Designer- Michelle Morgan, a graduate of The Interior Design Institute of Newport Beach, CA Michelle specializes in color and design theory.With a passionate involvement in the graphic arts industry she became the President of Art Directors and Designers of Orange County (ADDOC). Michelle currently runs her own interior design firm called The Right Color which specializes in color along with lighting and space planning. This company was established in 2003 after I graduated from the Interior Design Institute of Newport Beach, Ca. Basics of design are color and placement of furnishings, including lighting aesthetics.

Architect/ Archisand Sculpture- Ko Tanaka, has 26 years of sand sculpting experiences. His basic sand sculpting skills, knowledge and artistic mind come directly from his other professional discipline as a Licensed Design Architect. Ko Tanaka is a senior sculptor for Team Archisand based in Orange County. His activities with Archisand have taken him from southern California all the way to Mexico and New Zealand.

Oval Integration’s- Arman Bastiani, works as an engineer of light. With over 20 years of experience at companies large and small Bastiani has worked in many industries ranging from the tangible products of Aerospace, Injection Molding, and CNC machining to the formless protocols of M2M Networking, Software, and Design. In 2009, Arman Bastani started local prototyping lab Oval Integration, supporting everything from local entrepreneurs to international Fortune 500 companies. He recently embarked upon a joint venture with Portola Coffee Labs called XTRCT, a new brewing and culinary development company.

Creating Creators, “The Cinema Project” Hipolito (Polo) Munoz Navarrete, Hipolito Munoz was born in Guadalupe Victoria, Mexico in the central state of Durango. He is the Co-Founding Partner and Producer at Open Perspective Media, which produces LA Business Today, a talk show distributed on PBS Affiliate KLCS TV. He is also publisher of the online magazines, Latino Weekly Review and Landscape Latino. He serves as Vice President of the Board of the KLCS Education Foundation and is a Board Member of member of the Media Educators of Los Angeles. He also serves on the Board of the South East European Film Festival.

Principal HMC Architects, Kevin Wilkeson. Kevin has spent 25+ years as an architect at HMC. HMC specializes in designing buildings for schools, Universities, Healthcare, and Civic Government. Kevin specializes in education and has worked at Cal Poly Pomona, Mt SAC, Santa Ana College, Century High, Santa Ana High School, Sierra Prep Academy and many others. Kevin has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Higher education practice leader, and managing principal of two offices. He is also the founding director of HMC’s Designing Futures Foundation which supports STEM education, health and architecture education and sustainability. As bachelor of Architecture degree from Cal Poly Pomona, also a guest lecturer in their College of environmental design and a Board member of their Partners circle

Sculptor, Bret Price. Since 1979, I have been building heating chambers around large pieces of steel, applying concentrated, intense heat, then manipulating the material to create a sense of softness. When the heat is removed, these illusions of flexibility are frozen, and on one level, the sculpture becomes a documentation of those forces used in the process. It is my intent that these sculptures communicate a sense of continuance, as if each piece is a single frame taken from a film, appearing to be at rest before moving on.

Senior Director of Education at the Bowers Museum, Emily Mahon, In Santa Ana California where she oversees creation, production and content for all public, family, and educational programming, group and school tours as well as the museum’s children’s space, Kidseum.

Arts & Culture Specialist for the City of Santa Ana, Tram Le. Le has served as the Associate Director of Viet Stories: Vietnamese American Oral History Project at UC Irvine and worked as the Community Bridges Program Manager for the Ford Theatres/Ford Theatre Foundation.

