San Juan Hills High School students rally against gun violence

San Juan Capistrano, CA (March 5, 2018)—Spurred by the fiery example set by survivors of the recent school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students from San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano are staging a walkout on Wednesday March 14 to bring awareness to gun-related deaths in the U.S. and send a message to Congress that solutions are needed. The walkout is part of a nationwide student campaign to pressure legislatures to advance action on gun regulations.

“Whether you believe that all teachers should be armed with AR-15s, all guns should be banned, or anywhere in the middle, we all agree on one thing: something has to change,” says Kate Finman, a senior at San Juan Hills and co-organizer of the walkout.

The nonpartisan walkout will take place on the upper quad of SJHHS on Wednesday at 10:00am and will last 17 minutes to honor each of the victims of the Parkland tragedy. Organizers will arrange 17 empty desks in the quad, and students participating will have the opportunity during that time to call their Congressional representatives, write letters, and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting. School administrators have not sanctioned the walkout but are offering limited cooperation.

“This is something that I am doing to be part of something bigger,” said Hannah Hughitt, a student who plans to walk out. “This is a change that America needs, and I can’t wait to be part of it, as well as democracy at large.”

