July 17, 2018

OC Animal Care Waives Fees Calls On the Public to Adopt

Tustin, Calif.) – Due to an abundance of dogs, cats and other animals, OC Animal Care will immediately begin waiving fees for animals available for adoption longer than seven days.

The waiver includes all regular adoption fees with the exception of a $27 charge for rabies licensing. The waiver will remain in effect through August 4 or until OC Animal Care capacity level dips below 60 percent.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved the Fee Waiver Resolution in 2016, which calls to forego regular adoption costs when shelter capacity reaches above 80 percent. The resolution also applies when the shelter is expecting to see a sharp increase in numbers, such as the increase seen during the Fourth of July holiday.

OC Animal Care has been having a busy kitten season as well and has seen an increase in overall intake numbers since moving into its new facility in Tustin. Numbers have hovered around an 80 percent capacity and have now reached over 90 percent.

OC Animal Care is also encouraging animal lovers to temporarily foster a shelter pet. OC Animal Care has successfully fostered over 3500 animals and this is a great opportunity to save lives and give a little personal time and attention to these animals before they make their adoption debut!

OC Animal Care is located at 1630 Victory Road, Tustin 92782. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit today and provide a forever home to an animal in need.

OC Animal Care services 14 cities and the unincorporated areas in Orange County. For more information about OC Animal Care please visit: http://www.ocpetinfo.com

