The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC.

August 1, 2018

EPA provides $135 million for innovative groundwater replenishment project expansion in Orange County

EPA Loan Updates Water Infrastructure, Cuts City Costs, and Adds 700 Local Jobs

LOS ANGELES—Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $135 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan to the Orange County Water District to help finance its Groundwater Replenishment System final expansion.

The announcement was made by EPA’s Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest Mike Stoker at the project’s future site on Ward Street in Fountain Valley. Stoker was joined by U.S. Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, Orange County Water District Board President Denis Bilodeau, and Orange County Sanitation District General Manager James Herberg.

“This advanced water recycling and groundwater replenishment project will provide Orange County residents and businesses with an additional local drinking water supply,” said Stoker. “Not only will this project protect local water resources, it will make Orange County more resilient to futuredroughts.”

With EPA’s WIFIA loan, the Orange County Water District (OCWD) will purify treated wastewater from the Orange County Sanitation District to produce an additional 30 million gallons per day of drinking water, which will be stored in the Orange County Groundwater Basin. This additional drought-proof drinking water supply reduces the region’s need to import water, benefits the environment through reduced discharges into the ocean, and increases replenishment of the local groundwater source.

“WIFIA borrowing enhances the Groundwater Replenishment System’s viability,” stated Bilodeau.“The WIFIA loan program creates another tool in the proverbial toolbox to finance critical water infrastructure projects like ours. The cost of borrowing is less than the private market would have been, which helps make the cost of the final expansion feasible to ratepayers. OCWD is trying to reduce reliance on imported water from the Colorado River and become self-sufficient, but OCWDwon’t make water at any cost.”

The Orange County Water District estimates the project will cost $282 million. EPA’s WIFIA loan will helpfinance nearly half that amount—up to $135 million. Because the WIFIA program offers loans with low interest rates, the Orange County Water District is expected to save up to $16 million compared to municipal bonds. Project construction is expected to create 700 jobs and is scheduled to begin in 2019 and be completed in 2023.