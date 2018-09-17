4 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

9/14/2018

From Barbara Venezia stirring the pot of controversy one column at a time.

Candidates ready to light up Costa Mesa’s Feet to the Fire Forum

It’s time to break out the flame leather pants for another run of Feet to the Fire Forums.

With 11 forums under our belts since 2010, my partners from the Daily Pilot, John Canalis, and Voice of OC, Norberto Santana Jr., are ready for the 12th and 13th editions to the series.

We kick off Monday, interviewing candidates for Costa Mesa mayor and City Council. On Friday Sept. 21 we tackle Newport’s council race, which I’ll discuss in my next column.

Costa Mesa promises to be groundbreaking since residents will directly vote for mayor and council members representing districts – two firsts in city history. Past elections were at-large, and the council members themselves chose the mayor.

The first hour will be dedicated to council candidates. After a brief intermission, we’ll spend the second hour talking with the mayoral candidates, Councilwoman Katrina Foley and Mayor Sandy Genis.

In today’s column read what the candidates are saying about F2F – and topics they’d like to discuss….

It’s going to be a great event!

There are two forums Monday, Sept 17th and Friday Sept 21st. The evening starts at 6 p.m. with a candidate meet and greet on the patio of Orange Coast College’s Robert B. Moore Theatre, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa. That’s the time voters can ask candidates their own questions.

The forum begins inside the theater at 7 p.m. It’s free to attend and all are welcome. Visit feet2thefireforum.com Barbara’s Daily Pilot column: Read on… Live streaming for Feet to the Fire Forum can be viewed tonight on the Youtube Channel Visit feet2thefireforum.com for more information

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.