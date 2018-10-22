The Arts & Learning Conservatory presents ‘Addams Family: The Musical’ Nov. 15-17

0 Shares Email

CREEPY, KOOKY AND ALTOGETHER OOKY ADDAMS FAMILY: THE MUSICAL SLITHERS INTO TOWN NOV. 15-17 AT SEGERSTROM HIGH THEATER IN SANTA ANA

The Arts & Learning Conservatory presents Addams Family: The Musical live, on stage, for four performance dates:

Thursday, November 15th at 7pm

Friday, November 16th at 7pm

Saturday, November 17th at 2pm

Saturday, November 17th at 7pm

Segerstrom High School Theater in Santa Ana, California.

Tickets on sale now: $12-25 online. For more information visit www.artsandlearning.org

Santa Ana, CA – Join Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsly, Fester and rest of your favorite Addams Family characters as they bring their crazy, kooky and hilariously-horrific antics to stage with Addams Family: The Musical! Live, Broadway-inspired musical theater performed by a stellar cast of young, local talent ages 10-18. Tickets for all shows – November 15th, 16th and 17th at Segerstrom High School Theater – are on-sale now at www.artsandlearning.org

About The Arts & Learning Conservatory: The Arts & Learning Conservatory in Costa Mesa is a 501(c)3 Non-profit organization that is dedicated to creating a solid and focused experience on & off stage for each student through its unique musical theater and performing arts programs offering dynamic instruction in drama, voice, instrumental classes, and dance. Our goal is to promote a hands-on experience in the arts to all children regardless of race, age, income or level of experience. Students in the Arts & Learning program receive university-level concepts presented at age appropriate levels, allowing participants to achieve higher levels of excellence in their personal & artistic abilities. Today the Arts & Learning Conservatory performs for over 10,000 people yearly and provides arts education to nearly 1500 children of Orange County annually. For more information, visit www.artsandlearning.org

