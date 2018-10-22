Pacific Symphony Presents ‘The Wonderful Music of Oz’

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jean Oelrich, Director of Marketing and Communications

(714) 876-2380

joelrich@pacificsymphony.org

Alexey Bonca, Public Relations Manager

(714) 876-2385

abonca@pacificsymphony.org

For Immediate Release

PACIFIC SYMPHONY BRINGS THE BELOVED MUSICAL FAVORITES FROM THE ENCHANTING LAND OF OZ TO 2018-19 POPS SEASON WITH BROADWAY STARS AS GUEST ARTISTS

Orange County, Calif.—Oct. 22, 2018—“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore,” Dorothy said upon stepping into the color-filled landscape of Oz bringing the magic of Technicolor pictures to moviegoers in the 1930s. Since then “The Wizard of Oz” has become a beloved classic with numerous adaptations including two re-interpretations of the Broadway stage, “Wicked” and “The Wiz.” Pacific Symphony will bring the “Music of Oz” to life with vocalists Kelli Rabke, Law Dunford, Scott Coulter and pianist John Boswell on Nov. 9-10, led by Principal Pops conductor Richard Kaufman. The orchestra will play selected songs from each of the productions, including some of the beloved classics such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Defying Gravity.”

Both performances start at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. There will be one 20-minute intermission scheduled for each performance. This concert is a part of the Pacific Symphony’s 2018-19 Pops series that celebrates “popular music’s most enduring favorites,” sponsored by The Westin, PBS SoCal, and K-Earth 101. Single tickets for the “The Wonderful Music of Oz” concert start at $45. For more information on the concert or to purchase tickets call (714) 755-5799 or visit the website, www.PacificSymphony.org.

To view the full press release with brief guest artist bios, please visit our online press room here.

# # #