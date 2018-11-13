Orange County Auditor-Controller Eric Woolery Issues Statement on Passing of Longtime Auditor-Controller Vic Heim

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former Orange County Auditor-Controller Victor A. “Vic” Heim on November 2, 2018 at the age of 97. Mr. Heim was the seventh and longest serving Auditor-Controller in County history, taking office in 1957, and winning seven elections for the position until retiring in 1984 after serving the County for 37 years.

A native Californian, Mr. Heim was born June 14, 1921 and resided in the City of Orange. Mr. Heim’s career with the county began in 1947 when he was hired as an office clerk to move large ledger books used to manually post county financial transactions. Shortly thereafter he was asked by then County Auditor Leslie H. Eckel if he would like to take over a job approving county bills for payment. Over the next 10 years Mr. Heim was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility. In 1957 after the passing of Mr. Eckle, the Board of Supervisors appointed Mr. Heim County Auditor. In 1958 Mr. Heim ran and won election to the position; thereafter, he was unopposed for the next 6 four-year election cycles. He led the creation of the Controller function in 1959, thereby becoming the first Auditor-Controller of the County of Orange.

“Mr. Heim was one of the most dedicated elected officials to serve the County,” said current sitting Auditor-Controller Eric H. Woolery. “He is an inspiration to me and all Auditor-Controllers for the role he played in establishing the County’s tradition of transparency and commitment to representing thetaxpayers. Mr. Heim is the original Taxpayer Watchdog.”