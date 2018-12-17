Segerstrom Center Presents Bernadette Peters

0 Shares Email

December 13, 2018

SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS PRESENTS TONY AWARD® WINNER BERNADETTE PETERS

Saturday, January 26, 2019 in Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall;

COSTA MESA, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes back acclaimed actress of stage and screen Bernadette Peters for one night only on January 26, 2019 at 8:00pm. A three-time Tony Award® recipient who most recently starred as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, Peters will perform a medley of Broadway songs including selections by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and many more.

Single tickets start at $49 and are now available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION

Throughout her illustrious career Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert and on recordings. Best known for her work in the theater, Peters most recently starred on Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical revival, Hello, Dolly! She also enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including co-starring in Amazon Prime’s highly popular Mozart in the Jungle, which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy or Musical series. She also co-stars in the CBS All-Access series, The Good Fight, a spin-off of the network’s popular series, The Good Wife.

One of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards®, a Golden Globe, two Grammy® Awards, three Emmy nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She recently appeared in City Center’s Encores! production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis. Other Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music and Follies, which also played the Kennedy Center.

Peters received both the Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She earned her second Tony Award® for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She also received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes’ critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy (as Momma Rose), in Neil Simon’s The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion Ode to the Movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods.

Other television credits include NBC-TV’s Smash, ABC-TV’s Grey’s Anatomy and Ugly Betty, to name a few. In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in 17 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in Pennies From Heaven. Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen’s Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, and Coming Up Roses.

Peters has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy®-nominated I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her “pet project” Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout the New York City area. She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children’s books: Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All the proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an acclaimed arts institution as well as a beautiful multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County’s largest non-profit arts organization. In addition to its six performance venues, Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School.

The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, including international ballet and dance, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming, free performances open to the public from outdoor movie screenings to dancing on the plaza and many other special events.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation’s performing arts centers for providing education programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. The Center’s programs reach hundreds of thousands of students each year in five Southern California counties. Community engagement programs developed through the Center for Dance and Innovation and Center Without Boundaries also connect the Center more comprehensively with Orange County’s many diverse communities. The CDI supports flagship artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. It is home to the ABT Gillespie School and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with non-cultural organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond to the ever-changing needs of the community.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region’s major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale, who contribute greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons performed at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

In addition to Segerstrom Center for the Arts as a presenting and producing institution, it also identifies the beautiful 14-acre campus that embraces the Center’s own facilities as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art.

Bernadette Peters

Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 8:00pm

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

