Cox Charities Awards $65,000 in “Innovation in Education” Grants

23 Orange County Schools Received Funding

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. – January 16, 2019 – Cox Charities has awarded $65,000 in “Innovation in Education” grants to 23 schools throughout Cox Communications’ Orange County, Calif. service area to fund innovative programs from students in grades K-12. The annual grant program invited applications from educators at eligible schools for projects that provide creative, technology-based curriculum and enhance the traditional classroom experience by supporting one of the following areas:

Skills Based Learning

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/Design and Mathematics)

Digital Literacy

Cyber Citizenship

“The Innovation in Education program is part of Cox’s long-standing commitment to education. It provides us the opportunity to bring innovative technology into the classroom,” said Chanelle Hawken, Vice President of Public Affairs for Cox Communications California. “Students are introduced to new technology to better prepare them for the future, which is exciting.”

Cox Charities is a philanthropic arm of Cox Communications that is funded through employee donations which are matched by the company. A volunteer employee board oversees the foundation’s programs such as Innovation in Education grants.

Cox Charities solicits a panel of judges from nonprofit community partners based in Orange County to review the grant applications.

“As a participating judge on the Innovation in Education grants committee, each year I am more and more impressed with the quality of new and imaginative ideas that teachers are bringing to their classrooms across the county,” said Abby Edmunds, OneOC Volunteer Services Encore Manager. OneOC is a service enterprise headquartered in Santa Ana, Calif. that connects nonprofits, community members and companies to generate greater social impact.

“Electrify Our Classrooms with Renewable Energy Kits” is an innovative example of a program funded in Mrs. Danielson’s 7th grade science classes at Serrano Intermediate School. According to Danielson’s application, “These kits will give students hands on opportunities to compare and contrast alternative energy sources. They will be able to use the scientific method to test variables and determine the most effective designs and conditions for solar panels and windmills. Then, students will be given a list of potential sites around our community for building these structures. Based on the criteria and constraints, students will pick a site and a structure to build. They will use their own data as evidence to support their proposal.”

The 2019 Innovation in Education grant recipients are:

Capistrano Unified School District

Terri Cohen, Melinda Heights Elementary School, “Blasting Into the Osmo Universe”

Laurie Chaddock, Harold Ambuehl Elementary School, “Full Steam Ahead With Cue Robots”

Laura Trudeau, Clarence Lobo Elementary School, “STEM Technology for Innovation Academy”

Lori West, Clarence Lobo Elementary School, “Laptops for All”

Keith Hancock, Tesoro High School, “Virtual Instruments for Commercial Music”

Carrie Gray, Ladera Ranch Middle School, “Mixing Up Some STEAM in Food Labs”

Irvine Unified School District

Kathryn Scholl, Brywood Elementary School, “Curious Creators”

Ruthy Fong Loi, Cadence Park School, “Cubelets – Connecting, Creating, Collaborating”

Daisy Hernandez, Cadence Park School, “Rolling into Success with Spheros!”

Michael Hernandez, Alderwood Elementary School, “Chromebook Technology for All!”

Kristen Keegan, Stonegate Elementary School, “Creation Station!”

Kelly Hedstrom, Stone Creek Elementary School, “School Broadcast Equipment”

Kathie Wilhelm, Santiago Hills Elementary School, “STEAM With InnovationOC”

Patti Kimpler, Greentree Elementary School, “Makers Gonna Make”

Enzo Ignacio, Jeffrey Trail Middle School, “Walk it With a Pocket(Lab)”

Laguna Beach Unified School District

Michelle Martin, Thurston Middle School, “Who Did It? Forensic STEAM Lab”

Saddleback Valley Unified School District

Michael McDougall, Rancho Canada Elementary School, “Blast-off With Model Rocketry!”

Raniah Crail, Lake Forest Elementary School, “Disciplinarian, Collaborate, Create & 3D Make!” (Classroom 3D Printer), “Create It• Click It•3D Print It” (3D Printer Upkeep) and “Lego Mindstorm to Create and Innovate!”

Anmarie MacNevin, Lake Forest Elementary School, “Engineers in the Making!”

Peggy Aungst, Lake Forest Elementary School, “Ramp Up Learning With Robotics”

Stacy Fudge, Glen Yermo Elementary School, “Exploring Video Through Green Screen”

Stephanie Weeks, Cielo Vista Elementary School, “WeDo Creative Collaboration and Innovating”

Holly Danielson, Serrano Intermediate School, “Electrify Our Classrooms With Renewable Energy Kits”

Tustin Unified School District

Alison Hoang, Tustin Ranch Elementary School, “Digital Storytelling”

Liz Holcomb, Heritage STEAM Magnet School, “Extending Engineering to the Playground”

Elizabeth Catron, Heritage STEAM Magnet School, “Using Micro: bits Technology to Innovate, Create, and Inspire”

Mrs. Tran, Heritage STEAM Magnet School, “3rd Graders Love Coding With LEGOS!”

Megan Lund, Orchard Hills School, “Innovation is TOADally PAWsome”

Barbara Stachelski, Columbus Tustin Middle School, “STEM Lab Equipment for Special Needs Students in Middle School”

