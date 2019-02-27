SEVEN DAYS OUT: Vijay Gupta, Dr. Seuss, Boca De Oro, and Disney’s Aladdin

0 Shares Email

SEVEN DAYS OUT is Voice of OC’s weekly list of can’t miss arts and culture events in Orange County.

Tenth Annual Creative Edge Lecture: Vijay Gupta: Vijay Gupta is a 2018 MacArthur Fellow (it’s often called the “genius grant”) and Founder and Artistic Director of Street Symphony, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing musical engagement, dialogue and teaching artistry for homeless and incarcerated communities in Los Angeles. This talk explores how art restores a pathway to the human spirit, and examines the impactful role of citizen artistry in our communities. The lecture will include a string quartet performance by Orange County high school students led by Gupta, and will conclude with a panel discussion. March 5 at 10 a.m. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Free, but reservations are required. thebarclay.org

Read Across America & Dr. Seuss’s Birthday: To celebrate the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day and the birthday of Dr. Seuss on March 2, the Pretend City Children’s Museum in Irvine is hosting a weekend-long party (March 2 and 3) that includes classic stories, wacky activities and special appearances by some of Dr. Seuss’ favorite characters. The celebration is included in admission to the museum. 29 Hubble, Irvine. pretendcity.org

Boca De Oro Festival: The Boca De Oro Festival of Literary Arts & Culture will return for its third year with free workshops, panel discussions, author talks and performances in downtown Santa Ana. This year’s keynote speaker is Puerto Rican American author Justin Torres. He’ll be talking about his book and now film, “We Are Animals.” The finale of Boca de Oro is a showcase of performances by the Poetic Reform Party and a performance by Banda Magda. March 3 from noon to 10 p.m. 207 N. Broadway Ave., Santa Ana. bocadeoro.org

Disney’s Aladdin: If you loved Disney’s animated version of this popular children’s tale, or the short but effects-laden live show that played at California Adventure for years, this is a combination of the two: live action and full length. It includes new music by Alan Menken with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman, Tony Award winner Tim Rice and book writer Chad Beguelin. March 6-23. Segerstrom Center for the Arts. scfta.org