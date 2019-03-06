SEVEN DAYS OUT: Wiesenthal, Hillbilly, Joe Lovano, and Teen Movies

0 Shares Email

SEVEN DAYS OUT is Voice of OC’s weekly list of can’t miss arts and culture events in Orange County.

“Wiesenthal (Nazi Hunter)”: Filled with hope, humanity and humor, “Wiesenthal (Nazi Hunter)” is the riveting true story of Simon Wiesenthal, an ordinary man who did extraordinary things. Nicknamed the “Jewish James Bond,” he devoted his life to bringing more than 1,100 Nazi war criminals to justice. His dedication and tenacity over decades is honored in this play, which gives equal weight to his wisdom and wit during his long, purposeful life. March 12 at 7:30 p.m. All tickets $48. Merage Jewish Community Center of Orange County, One Federation Way, Suite 200, Irvine. wiesenthaltheshow.com

“Hillbilly”: This award-winning new documentary film seeks to expand understanding of rural America, tracing the evolution of the “hillbilly” stereotype in media and culture and connecting it to our country’s current divisive cultural climate. Tickets are free. Reservations required. March 12 at 7:30 p.m. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange. For additional information, please call Musco Center for the Arts at 844-OC-MUSCO (844-626-8726) or email info@muscocenter.org

Joe Lovano Nonet: Tenor saxophone great and Grammy Award winner Joe Lovano plays with a balance of imaginative abandon and technical control that has not been heard since Coltrane, says Downbeat magazine. This nine-piece lineup is the perfect balance between the powerful sound of a large ensemble and the intimacy of the solo-oriented small combo. March 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$50. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. performingarts.soka.edu

Teen Movies and Anime at Garden Grove Main Library: Unwind with your crew after a long week. Every first and third Friday afternoon of the month, you can binge-watch anime during Teen Anime Club. Or see popular and not-so-popular films during Teen Flicks every second and fourth Friday. Feel free to bring snacks. 2:30 p.m. Free. Garden Grove Main Library, 11200 Stanford Ave., Garden Grove. 714-530-0711