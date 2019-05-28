Civic Engagement Meetings May 28, 2019

Cypress City Council: The Cypress City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. today, May 28, instead of its normal Monday time (due to Memorial Day) and will talk about approving a grant application for park and community growth. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2wkNX71 Agenda: http://bit.ly/2JHtl1m

Seal Beach City Council: The Seal Beach City Council meets at 7 p.m. today, May 28, instead of its normal Monday time (due to Memorial Day) and will talk about approving the city’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2WoEOJj Agenda: http://bit.ly/2Vieikj

Irvine City Council: The Irvine City Council meets at 4 p.m. today, May 28, and will talk about approving a new business license tax. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2wkOO7J Agenda: http://bit.ly/2JLOIir

Buena Park City Council: The Buena Park City Council meets at 5 p.m. today, May 28, and will talk about approving an agreement for a year round emergency shelter. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/30KnYnn Agenda: http://bit.ly/2HAWg50

Mission Viejo City Council: The Mission Viejo City Council meets at 6 p.m. today, May 28, and will talk about developing the lower section of Curtis Park. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2EzMtdN Agenda: http://bit.ly/2X9XeKU

Garden Grove City Council: The Garden Grove City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. today, May 28, and will talk about establishing a Nepotism policy for boards, committees and commissions. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2JF5U96 Agenda: http://bit.ly/2HAWuJo

Stanton City Council: The Stanton City Council meets at 6:30 today, May 28, and will talk about the city’s agreement with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2YV6285 Agenda: http://bit.ly/2X690Gl

Newport Beach City Council: The Newport Beach City Council meets at 4:30 p.m. today, May 28, for a study session. The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will talk about the John Wayne Airport General Aviation Improvement Program. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2wlXnPD Agenda: http://bit.ly/2JLQDn9

Laguna Hills City Council: The Laguna Hills City Council meets at 7 p.m. today, May 28, and will talk about the city manager’s 2019-2021 biennial budget. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2JGzprc Agenda: http://bit.ly/2X3mHpk