Earthquake Preparation: Before, During and After a Quake

Preparing for a Wildfire

EMERGENCY KIT ESSENTIALS

(Source: https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit)

Three gallons of water per person.

Three days worth of non-perishable food.

Any prescription medications or prescription eyewear.

Copies of important documents including birth certificates, passports, insurance cards, etc.

Emergency fund of cash in small bills. ATMs and banks may not be available, and this fund will last longer than just relying on whatever’s in your wallet.

Make sure to pack a change of pants and long sleeve shirts, but don’t use up too much of your kit’s space on clothes.

A battery powered radio and extra batteries, wi-fi may not be available and government officials will be using radio stations to communicate evacuation zones and other important information.

