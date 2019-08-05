Wildfire Preparation: Before, During and After a Fire

EMERGENCY KIT ESSENTIALS

N95 masks for each person to keep smoke out of the lungs.

A change of clothes, with long sleeves and pants to protect yourself from any fire. Also make sure to have a bandana and/or goggles packed to protect from smoke exposure.

A battery powered radio and extra batteries, wi-fi may not be available and government officials will be using radio stations to communicate evacuation zones and other important information.

Emergency fund of cash in small bills. ATMs and banks may not be available, and this fund will last longer than just relying on whatever’s in your wallet.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES OR MEDICAL ISSUES

If you need dialysis or other regular medical treatment, make sure to have a map of multiple nearby facilities.

If you require equipment to communicate, consider having an alternative method in case that equipment is damaged, such as a deck of cards with phrases or pictures.

Plan ahead to have specialized transport ready in the event of an emergency.

Establish pre-determined methods of communicating in the event of a disaster, with the assumption that phones may not be viable.

Establish a support network who know where your emergency medications are kept as well as your emergency kit. If emergency medications are kept in a locked container, make sure these people have access.

PETS

If you have pets, remember they will need their own food and water supply for three days.

Consider purchasing an animal carrier or crate that you can use to help move your pets quickly.

Locate a nearby animal hospital or veterinarian and add their contact card to your emergency kit in case your pets suffer any injuries during the fire.

Also make sure to keep your pet’s medical records in your emergency kit, as most veterinarians will require them.

If your pet has a microchip, make sure to keep your contact info up to date, and consider making the emergency contact someone outside of your area for your animal’s safety.

While some cities are covered under Orange County Animal Care, cities within the county are given the option to choose their own animal service provider. Contact your city to learn what options there are for you and your pets. http://www.ocpetinfo.com/about