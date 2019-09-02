Recognizing Orange County’s Laborers

17 Shares Email

This long Labor Day weekend comes to us all as a legacy gift from a generation of labor activists who created the modern labor movement in America during the 1880s by agitating for worker rights.

Their efforts and sacrifices ultimately gave us concepts like the eight-hour workday and the weekend as well as a host of ongoing protections and benefits for workers.

In their honor, as well as the recognition of the vital contribution that workers make to our collective quality of life, national leaders in 1894 established a federal holiday for laborers and the concept of collective bargaining on the first Monday in September.

While union membership is down today from what it was in the 1950s, there are still about 12 million workers that are unionized through the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).

In addition, a host of independent, entrepreneurial workers also have become integral to today’s economy.

To commemorate this Labor Day holiday, Voice of OC connected with a host of different workers during their workday.

