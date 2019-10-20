October 20: We Celebrate Sanctuary Here Cultural Festival

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

For Immediate Release

On October 20th, VietRISE and NDLON are co-hosting a Community Festival on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 11am-4pm called “We Celebrate Sanctuary Here: Bring Human Rights Home” at Atlantis Play Center in Garden Grove, CA. This is a free, public, and family-friendly event!

We come together to celebrate sanctuary and solidarity with all immigrant communities in Orange County who have been impacted by what has been going on nationally, at the border, and in our local communities. This festival is to show that we are unafraid and openly embrace each other’s communities with love and kindness — and that we are committed to building toward the dignity and human rights for all our communities.

This festival will feature live music (see full lineup below), art activities and workshops, educational resources for immigrant families and youth, and will be highlighting local immigrant-owned businesses, community organizations and service agencies. We hope to see you there!

Music Lineup:

Weapons of Mass Creation (Anaheim)

Los Jornaleros del Norte (Los Angeles)

DJ Nina Ross Nguyen (Garden Grove)

Son del Centro (Santa Ana)

Poet: Đỗ Nguyên Mai (Santa Clarita)

Poet: Scott Keltic Knot (Orange County)

