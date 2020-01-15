Adelekan: We Must March to Make Our Voices Heard

3 Shares Email

I will be marching at the Orange County Women’s March on January 18th, 2020 for the same reasons I participated in the March on Washington in 1963.

During that time, I was one of the youth mentees and aides of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We marched for justice, jobs, freedom, civil and human rights — for all Americans — men, women, and children. We marched for all people regardless of race, religion, color, sex, age, or national origin.

While many things have changed, there’s still work to be done. I reflect on the dedication, commitment and struggle of so many champions like Roy Wilkins, A. Philip Randolph, and Thurgood Marshall that marched and fought for human and civil rights.

Thinking of them and all those that struggled before us is the reason why I am marching in the OC Women’s March, January 18th– the Saturday before the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday March 20, 2020.

Today I march for the same things I marched for 57 years ago; Unity, Justice, Fairness, Equality, Jobs, Freedom, and Agape love for all mankind. I find myself unconditionally supporting groups and activities which strive for these same goals, values, and purposes — like the OC Women’s March.

Thus, I say not only to myself, but, also to all human beings:

We must march to make our voices heard.

We must march for AGAPE LOVE among us all.

We must march to change what is unjust in our society.

We must march to encourage all who can and should vote — to vote.

We must march together in and for unity, peace and love.

See you at the OC Women’s March 2020, Santa Ana, January 18th at 10:00 a.m.

www.OCWomensMarch.org

Dr. Patrician Adelekan is CEO/Founder of Youth-on-the-Move, Inc. and the International Educators’ Hall of Fame in Santa Ana, and Anaheim, Ca. (714) 628-9844

Opinions expressed in editorials belong to the authors and not Voice of OC.

