COUNTY OF ORANGE LAUNCHES BACK2BUSINESS INITIATIVE TO HELP SMALL BUSINESSES MEET SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES

SANTA ANA, Calif. (May 22, 2020) – In partnership with 3D Event Designer, the County of Orange is launching the Back2Business Initiative program to help local small businesses impacted by COVID-19 safely reopen by meeting local, state and federal social distancing guidelines.

The Back2Business Initiative will provide up to 1,000 Orange County small businesses with access to free floor plan software to quickly create, configure, or update their space(s). This software allows businesses, such as restaurants and retail shops, to view their current layout and adjust their floor plan to meet the latest social distancing requirements, giving them the confidence to bring their employees back to work safely and responsibly.

3D Event Designer will be hosting free live webinars over the next two weeks to teach businesses how to use the floor plan software. The first live webinar will take place this Thursday, May 28, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. PST. Eligible businesses interested in participating can now register for their preferred date HERE. To be eligible, businesses must be in Orange County and have 500 employees or less.

Businesses must also meet the following technology requirements to successfully use the software:

Have a reliable Internet connection

Have access to any Mac, PC, tablet, or phone device (creating a floor plan is easiest on a Mac or PC)

Have access to Google Chrome or any browser other than Internet Explorer

For more information on the Back2Business Initiative, visit https://bit.ly/ocback2business or call the Economic and Business Recovery Call Center at (714) 480-6500.

