June 15, 2020

Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva Reinstates $24.5 million for Future OC Veterans’ Cemetery Funding in California Budget

SACRAMENTO, CA – Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D – Orange County) worked tirelessly to negotiate reinstating the $24.5 million in addition to the $700,000 for a site study previously allotted to funding the future Southern California Veteran’s Memorial Park and Cemetery in the State Legislature’s Proposed Budget.

Orange County has historically been home to a robust military presence – which included the Santa Ana Army Air Base, one of the largest Army/Air Force training bases during World War II; El Toro Base (MCAS); Tustin (MCAS) and the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station. There are thousands of men and women and their families who have served their country, who are in need of a proper and honorable resting site.

“My hope is that Orange County Veterans, ARDA Site Supporters, and Supervisor Don Wagner can work together in establishing the remainder of funding necessary for a veterans’ cemetery,” said Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva. “I urge the Governor to respect our Veterans and the State Assembly and Senate, by supporting the cemetery funds to remain in California Veterans Budget for an Orange County Cemetery site.”

Our Veterans’ deserve a resting place that will provide their families and friends a true and lasting opportunity to pay their respects. With the support and continued efforts with the local, county, state, and federal officials striving to bring this project to fruition, we can look forward to a future Orange County Cemetery.

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva represents the 65th Assembly District, which includes the Orange County communities of West Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Palma, and Stanton.

