July 17, 2020

Court Rolls Out Online Court User Portal for Traffic and Criminal Cases

Court Rolls Out Online Court User Portal for Traffic and Criminal Cases Santa Ana, CA – The Orange County Superior Court has implemented a new online service for traffic infractions and eligible criminal cases, on Friday, July 17, 2020. It is a fast, convenient, and secure way for a Court user to make payments or explore other case options from their smart phone or computer, even when the Court is closed.

The new Court User Portal dashboard consolidates all online traffic, infraction and eligible criminal case services into one location. Once a user creates an account, the Portal will identify the person associated to the case and will display all cases associated to that person. Users will have access to a Dashboard to view and make a selection to process one or more cases/citations, such as request extensions, make payments, establish payment plans, submit electronic correspondence, and reserve a court date. Registered users will also have the ability to sign up for text and email reminders for due dates and future hearing dates.

“The Portal will provide an essential channel for access to justice, especially during the challenging times of COIVD-19, when we must maintain social distancing,” said Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Kirk Nakamura.

In 2016, the Orange County Superior Court applied for funding from the Judicial Council of California to create the Portal, as a “one-stop-shop” providing enhanced customer services to the public. The creation of the Portal is the third and final phase of work that has been taking place since 2016. During the previous phases, the Court created online services that included the ability to submit electronic correspondence to the Court, such as trial by declaration, proof of correction, motions, and appeals, as well as the ability to establish payment plans.

The Court User Portal grant was one of 53 statewide grants approved by the Judicial Council of California, in 2016, totaling $23.5 million. The grants were awarded to support programs to make local Courts more efficient, accessible, and easier to use. The Orange County Superior Court participated in this competitive process and received five grants totaling more than $2.2 million to implement enhanced services to better serve the public.

