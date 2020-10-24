Infographics: Early Voting Surges in OC Amidst Coronavirus, See the Voting and Counting Process

Per the OC Registrar of Voters the following items will be up for voters in the November 2020 election:
President of the United States
The Top Two vote-getters from VOTER NOMINATED contests:
Representative in Congress
- 38th District
- 39th District
- 45th District
- 46th District
- 47th District
- 48th District
- 49th District
State Senator
- 29th District
- 37th District
Member of the Assembly
- 55th District
- 65th District
- 68th District
- 69th District
- 72nd District
- 73rd District
- 74th District
NONPARTISAN
County Supervisor
Supervisor, 1st District
School District Contests
North Orange County Community College District
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 4
- Trustee Area 5
- Trustee Area 7
Coast Community College District
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 4
Rancho Santiago Community College District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 5
- Trustee Area 7
South Orange County Community College District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 6
- Trustee Area 7
Anaheim Union High School District
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 4
Fullerton Joint Union High School District
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 3
Huntington Beach Union High School District
Brea Olinda Unified School District
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 5
Capistrano Unified School District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 5
Garden Grove Unified School District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 5
Irvine Unified School District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 5
Laguna Beach Unified School District
Los Alamitos Unified School District
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 4
- Trustee Area 5
Newport-Mesa Unified School District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 6
Orange Unified School District
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 6
Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 3
Saddleback Valley Unified School District
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 4
Santa Ana Unified School District
Tustin Unified School District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 4
Anaheim Elementary School District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 3
Buena Park School District
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 4
Centralia School District
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 4
Cypress School District
- Trustee Area A
- Trustee Area E
Fountain Valley School District
Fullerton School District
- Trustee Area 2
- Trustee Area 5
Huntington Beach City School District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 3
La Habra City School District, Full Term
La Habra City School District, Short Term
Lowell Joint School District
Magnolia School District
- Trustee Area 2, Short Term
- Trustee Area 3
- Trustee Area 4
Ocean View School District
Savanna School District
Westminster School District
- Trustee Area 1
- Trustee Area 4
Special District Contests
Capistrano Bay Community Services District
Emerald Bay Service District
Rossmoor Community Services District , Full Term
Rossmoor Community Services District , Short Term
Surfside Colony Community Services District
Three Arch Bay Community Services District
Serrano Water District
- Division 2
- Division 3
- Division 5
Silverado-Modjeska Recreation and Park District
Costa Mesa Sanitary District
Midway City Sanitary District
Sunset Beach Sanitary District, Full Term
Sunset Beach Sanitary District, Short Term
Surfside Colony Storm Water Protection District
El Toro Water District
Irvine Ranch Water District
Moulton Niguel Water District
Santa Margarita Water District
East Orange County Water District
Rossmoor/Los Alamitos Area Sewer District, Full Term
Rossmoor/Los Alamitos Area Sewer District, Short Term
Mesa Water District
- Division 1
- Division 2
- Division 3
South Coast Water District
Trabuco Canyon Water District
Yorba Linda Water District
Orange County Water District
- Division 2
- Division 3
- Division 4
- Division 6
Municipal Water District of Orange County
- Division 1, Short Term
- Division 3
- Division 4
- Division 6
- Division 7
Buena Park Library District
Placentia Library District
Santiago Geologic Hazard Abatement District