Orange County Election 2020

Infographics: Early Voting Surges in OC Amidst Coronavirus, See the Voting and Counting Process

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

An official ballot drop box located in front of the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana on Aug. 28, 2020.

With less than two weeks before Election Day for the 2020 presidential election, more than a quarter of mailed ballots have already been returned in Orange County.

Active voters receiving vote-by-mail ballots by default was planned before the pandemic in Orange County, but voting by mail or drop off is expanding up and down the state. And starting today, Oct. 24, select pop-up voting centers open across Orange County.

Many voters already have plans on how to vote, but the following graphics help voters new to the process while also illuminating how the count is certified by the Registrar of Voters.

See and share the graphics directly here: Voter Turnout Trends | OC Voting Methods | The Vote-by-Mail Process | Where to Drop Off Ballots | The Ballot Counting Process