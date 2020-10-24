Infographics: Early Voting Surges in OC Amidst Coronavirus, See the Voting and Counting Process

Register to vote. The process is completed on the California Secretary of State website. You will need your driver's license number and the last four digits of your social security number. Allow a minimum of 48 hours for your registration to be reviewed. Make sure all fields are accurate.

Register via conditional voter registration. Since Jan. 1, 2017 Conditional Voter Registration is available the 14 days prior to an election and on Election Day for voters who miss the standard voter registration deadline. Through this process, people can register to vote and vote in a provisional ballot and their vote will later be counted after their registration has been certified. Check the status of your conditional registration and ballot here.

Access specific military voter information and services. This helps make sure people serving in the military have access to register and vote in every election.

Find a voter registration application in your language. Available language links: Español Spanish, हिन्दी Hindi, 中文 Chinese, 日本語 Japanese, ខ្មែរ Khmer, 한국어 Korean, Tagalog, ภาษาไทย Thai and Tiếng Việt Vietnamese.

Update your voter registration. Life changes including changing your name or changing your home address require that you update your registration.

Update or correct minor information on your voter registration including the associated email address or language preference.

Verify your voter registration. Once you've done this, through the same link you can do other activities including downloading your sample ballot, tracking your mail-in ballot and viewing your voter informational guide.

Request a certified copy of your voter registration. Paperwork including filing for a divorce or applying for a student loan may require a certified copy of your registration.

Cancel your voter registration.

Send notice of an incorrect voter registered to your home address.

Send notification of a deceased voter.