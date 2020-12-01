Voice of OC Amasses 50,000+ Orange County Residents as Social Media Followers

18 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC is now followed by more than 50,000 people across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Reddit.

This milestone represents how Voice of OC is a critical gathering place for Orange County residents looking to be informed, empowered and engaged in a daily discussion around critical quality of life issues.

“We are honored to be a central point in the Orange County community across a variety of platforms,” said Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. “Social media offers the community a place to have informed discussions around our news stories and for us to tap into reader discussions — answering questions, uncovering story ideas and engaging with our audiences.

If you aren’t already following Voice of OC you can find us on Facebook where readers discuss our latest news stories and community opinion pieces, on Twitter where you’ll get our latest news, on Instagram where you can see our best photos and flip through our stories and on Reddit where our account listens and gets tagged in involved community conversations.

Remember that Voice of OC is brought to you free-of-charge — with no paywalls or advertising disrupting the experience. But it’s not free to produce. We rely on donations from people like you to sustain and expand our work. Please become a monthly donor today.