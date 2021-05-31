We have been your lifeline during the pandemic, economic fallout, wildfires, protests and the election. Support us with a tax-deductible donation.
This Memorial Day weekend, residents from across Orange County are gathering to remember their loved ones who gave it all for freedom.
At Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana, the cemetery offered residents a second annual drive-through memorial service. The exhibit ends today, May 31, at 3 P.M.
Memorial Day was established after the U.S. Civil War to honor the war dead and ensure that free people wouldn’t forget what it takes to be free as well as remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the service of freedom.
At Fairhaven, officials honored all U.S. military branches and service members who have died during their deployment through a series of stations depicting historical events.
The quiet weekend of remembrance was met with people paying respects to their loved ones at the cemetery, volunteers putting up flags on graves of veterans, and guests walking or driving through the exhibit.
