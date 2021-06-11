Voice of OC Digital Editor Sonya Quick was a featured speaker Friday at the annual conference of nonprofit leaders talking to journalists, nonprofit news funders and industry professionals about the value of measuring a newsroom’s impact.

Quick’s presentation to news leaders detailed the value in news agency’s measuring and reporting out impacts stemming from their coverage for readers. That kind of approach, Quick said, enables newsrooms to stay focused on mission — much like Voice of OC.

Reporting on impacts generated by news — showing how a community-supported newsroom can create real change — garners readers who financially support and sustain newsrooms.

This full-circle model is what keeps Voice of OC focused on serving the community while building a sustainable business model, Quick noted.

Quick co-presented the panel alongside Lindsay Green-Barber, founder and CEO of Impact Architects and founder of industry-leading impact metrics and models at the Center for Investigative Reporting.

The impact presentation was part of the annual gathering of journalists at nonprofit news organizations, presented by the Institute for Nonprofit News.

Voice of OC Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. has been a leader in the national group, currently serving as an INN board member — championing the values of an audience-centered nonprofit newsroom focused on civic news.

