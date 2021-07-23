The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

July 22, 2021

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT PRESENTS FREE ROOFTOP SCREENING OF ALICE STREET

Documentary Highlights the Power of Placemaking Art in Our Communities

SANTA ANA, CA – Nonprofit Community Engagement will present a free public screening of the inspiring documentary Alice Street. When the construction of a luxury condominium threatens a local mural that is a source of neighborhood pride, artists and neighbors of Alice Street rally to protect its history, voice, and land. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with filmmaker Spencer Wilkinson and Santa Ana artists Roger Eyes, Gene Jimenez, Maria Reyna, and Alicia Rojas, who will discuss the film and the importance that placemaking art has in our communities.

COST: Free. Registration required.

Register at: https://www.communityengagement.org/alice-street-screening

About Community Engagement: Founded in 2015 in Orange County, California, Community Engagement is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing the transformative power of art in fostering community. It supports artists and art programs that reimagine shared communal spaces and stimulate social engagement, creative expression, and collective empowerment.

Learn more at http://www.communityengagement.org .

