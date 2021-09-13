When CNN wanted to interview a journalist who knows the ins and outs of California and the Governor Newsom recall effort, they called Norberto Santana, Jr. at Voice of OC.

Santana was the featured journalist on CNN’s weekend segment discussing the Tuesday Newsom recall election.

CNN International Anchor Kim Brunhuber interviewed Santana on candidates looking to replace Newsom, the potential impact on the state’s political landscape and potential lessons for both parties from the recall.

“Some Republicans thought it might help them for next year because they’re starting to organize a lot earlier,” Santana said. “The interesting thing is that some of their establishment candidates – Kevin Faulkner out of San Diego, John Cox — may come out of this frankly a bit damaged as a brand. In the sense that they didn’t come out as the No. 1 choice of most Republicans.”

Voice of OC’s nonpartisan local news is free to read but not free to produce. Monthly sustaining donations are tax-deductible and support our efforts to train and lift up the next generation of journalists.

Please join the thousands of residents who support Voice of OC by making a donation today.

With the California recall election coming up Tues, @VoiceofOC publisher @NorbertoSantana tells me why 2021 may not be like 2003… and what lessons both parties might learn for the mid-terms. pic.twitter.com/UESxW0o8tW — Kim Brunhuber (@kimbrunhuber) September 12, 2021